HARBIN, China (AP) — People are making the best of the freezing weather in northeast China: Sculptors have finely chiseled ice into elaborate structures resembling landmark castles and temples, and visitors are appreciating the artwork and the excitement of ice slides and other attractions at the annual Harbin Ice and Snow World.

The ice sculpture festival is a major tourist draw for the former industrial center that still boasts of its proximity to Russia with Tsarist-era architecture found nowhere else in China.

The riverside site features dozens of giant artworks like the Taj Mahal of India, the Osaka Castle of Japan, and Beijing's own Temple of Heaven, all carved from clear blocks of ice.

“The ice sculpture looks exactly the same (as the Temple of the Heaven), said Jin Yiting, who was visiting with her parents from Shanghai to enjoy the wintry contrast with central and southern China. “I touched the ice cube and its texture is very good. It’s translucent. It looks elegant when the sunlight passes through.”

Another visitor, Song Shukun, who was pushing his girlfriend in a doughnut-shaped sled, said the ice blocks offered insights into how such structures are assembled.

“We can see the internal structure of the ice. The way they are arrayed and the way they touch remind me of the bricks of the Great Wall (of China),” Song said.