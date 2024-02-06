All sections
WorldJanuary 29, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Lunar New Year prayers and incense usher in the Year of the Snake

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A man holding incense sticks prays on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Lama Temple in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man holding incense sticks prays on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Lama Temple in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Worshipers burn incense at Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Worshipers burn incense at Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Taoist priests at the Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Taoist priests at the Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A stray cat is reflected in a glass window as red lanterns hung on trees to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Jakarta, West Java, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
A stray cat is reflected in a glass window as red lanterns hung on trees to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Jakarta, West Java, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Worshippers go to pray at a temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Worshippers go to pray at a temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Lana Wong Wai Lin, center, and other worshipers burn incense at Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Actor Lana Wong Wai Lin, center, and other worshipers burn incense at Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese people visit a temple during a Lunar New Year celebration at Chinatown in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)
Chinese people visit a temple during a Lunar New Year celebration at Chinatown in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Praying sticks are prepared on the first day of Lunar New Year at Guandi Temple, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Praying sticks are prepared on the first day of Lunar New Year at Guandi Temple, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Ethnic Chinese Thai prays at Tiger Shrine to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
An Ethnic Chinese Thai prays at Tiger Shrine to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ethnic Chinese Thais pray at Leng Nuei Yee Temple to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Ethnic Chinese Thais pray at Leng Nuei Yee Temple to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Lana Wong Wai Lin, left, and other worshipers hold toy snakes at Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Actor Lana Wong Wai Lin, left, and other worshipers hold toy snakes at Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man holds up joss sticks he just lit during the celebration of the Lunar New Year of the Snake at Hok Lay Kiong Temple in Bekasi, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
A man holds up joss sticks he just lit during the celebration of the Lunar New Year of the Snake at Hok Lay Kiong Temple in Bekasi, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People pray on the first day of the Lunar New Year at Quan Su pagoda in Hanoi, Vietnam Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
People pray on the first day of the Lunar New Year at Quan Su pagoda in Hanoi, Vietnam Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People holding incense sticks pray on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Lama Temple in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
People holding incense sticks pray on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Lama Temple in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cambodian ethnic Chinese people perform a dragon dance on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in front of Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, ahead of the Lunar New Year. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Cambodian ethnic Chinese people perform a dragon dance on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in front of Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, ahead of the Lunar New Year. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman writes wishes on a red cloth roll as people visit a temple fair held at the Dongyue Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A woman writes wishes on a red cloth roll as people visit a temple fair held at the Dongyue Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch an artist performs an acrobatic lion dance at the Dongyue Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
People watch an artist performs an acrobatic lion dance at the Dongyue Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A visitor offers prayer at a Chinese temple to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Snake on the Chinese zodiac Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at China Town in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A visitor offers prayer at a Chinese temple to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Snake on the Chinese zodiac Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at China Town in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dancers march with a dragon puppet during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Havana, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Dancers march with a dragon puppet during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Havana, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ethnic Chinese Thai lay down candles after praying at the Leng Nuei Yee temple to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Ethnic Chinese Thai lay down candles after praying at the Leng Nuei Yee temple to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman takes photos as she visits the Ditan Temple Fair on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A woman takes photos as she visits the Ditan Temple Fair on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The usually busy stairs at a train station are empty as most people working in Beijing have left to celebrate with their families at home for the coming Lunar New Year in China on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
The usually busy stairs at a train station are empty as most people working in Beijing have left to celebrate with their families at home for the coming Lunar New Year in China on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People of resident Chinese community celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Snake, in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
People of resident Chinese community celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Snake, in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dragon dancers perform during celebrations of Lunar New Year with a large procession in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Dragon dancers perform during celebrations of Lunar New Year with a large procession in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Worshipers burn incense at Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Worshipers burn incense at Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wisps and clouds of smoke rose into the air at Buddhist and Daoist temples around Asia on Wednesday as people lit incense to pray for good luck in the Year of the Snake.

From Vietnam to Japan, ethnic Chinese flocked to temples across north and Southeast Asia on what was the Lunar New Year, the first day of the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac.

They gave a small donation for a bundle of incense sticks and lit them. Some held them above their heads and bowed several times to the deity in the temple. Then they stuck the sticks into sand or a similar material in often ceremonial vessels outside the main hall, the smoke wafting up and intensifying as more people came and went.

In Thailand, some also held red tea-light-size candles in small glasses, with rows more spread out in front of them, to worship the gods at the temple.

The prayers began late on the eve of the New Year in Hong Kong, where people annually line up at a Taoist temple to try to be the first to put their incense sticks into the stands at 11 p.m.

The earliest to get their incense sticks and prayers in are believed to stand the best chance of having them answered.

Lana Wong, a celebrity who attracts attention every year with her outfits, wore two stuffed toy snakes around her neck as she planted her incense sticks.

“I pray for world peace, jobs for everyone and good health to everyone,” she said.

Similar scenes played out after daylight in the morning at the Lama Temple in Beijing, a historic Tibetan Buddhist institution that draws large crowds on the first day of every lunar year.

“We want to get rid of all the bad things and physical diseases from the past year and embrace the start of the new year,” said Niu Qingshan, who came to the Lama Temple from neighboring Hebei province.

The Lunar New Year is also a time for “temple fairs” in China, with performances by lion dance troupes and booths selling snacks, toys for children and other traditional and non-traditional items.

A sea of people, bundled up against the winter cold on a bright sunny day, filled Ditan park in Beijing for the fair at what was the Temple of Earth, a royal altar in imperial times.

Elsewhere in the world, processions with colorful dragon figures wove through the air at Lunar New Year events in Moscow and Havana, while people in the Indian city of Kolkata — home to an ethnic Chinese community — gathered in restaurants to celebrate the Year of the Snake.

