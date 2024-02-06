Wisps and clouds of smoke rose into the air at Buddhist and Daoist temples around Asia on Wednesday as people lit incense to pray for good luck in the Year of the Snake.

From Vietnam to Japan, ethnic Chinese flocked to temples across north and Southeast Asia on what was the Lunar New Year, the first day of the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac.

They gave a small donation for a bundle of incense sticks and lit them. Some held them above their heads and bowed several times to the deity in the temple. Then they stuck the sticks into sand or a similar material in often ceremonial vessels outside the main hall, the smoke wafting up and intensifying as more people came and went.

In Thailand, some also held red tea-light-size candles in small glasses, with rows more spread out in front of them, to worship the gods at the temple.

The prayers began late on the eve of the New Year in Hong Kong, where people annually line up at a Taoist temple to try to be the first to put their incense sticks into the stands at 11 p.m.

The earliest to get their incense sticks and prayers in are believed to stand the best chance of having them answered.