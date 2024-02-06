SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Their city has been in the eye of a political storm since former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, falsely accused legal Haitian immigrants in Springfield of eating dogs and cats.

One consequence: a rash of hoax bomb threats that forced evacuations and closures of schools, government buildings and elected officials’ homes.

But the immigrants and their neighbors in this predominantly white, blue-collar city of about 60,000 have gone on with their lives – going for a run through downtown, shooting hoops with friends, gathering with family for supper at a food hall called The Market.