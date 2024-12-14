All sections
WorldDecember 14, 2024

AP Photos: K-pop light sticks take over protests that fueled impeachment of South Korea's president

Seoul (AP) — K-pop light sticks, Christmas lights and even Santa Claus outfits have taken over daily protests demanding the ouster of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol following his shocking martial law declaration this month.

LEE JIN-MAN, Associated Press
Im Jin-hee, 27, a painter, poses for a photo during a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Im Jin-hee, 27, a painter, poses for a photo during a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nam Yuna, 19, a student, poses for a photo during a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Nam Yuna, 19, a student, poses for a photo during a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Heo Joonmyeong, 19, a student, poses for a photo during a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Heo Joonmyeong, 19, a student, poses for a photo during a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kim Chan-sook, 67, poses for a photo during a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Kim Chan-sook, 67, poses for a photo during a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A protester poses for a photo during a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A protester poses for a photo during a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lee Seo-jin, 19, a student, poses for a photo during a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Seo-jin, 19, a student, poses for a photo during a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lee Soo-ryeon, 34, a member of the Korean Metal Workers' Union, poses for a photo during a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Soo-ryeon, 34, a member of the Korean Metal Workers' Union, poses for a photo during a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rim Ga-yun, 18, a student, dances ahead of a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Rim Ga-yun, 18, a student, dances ahead of a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Seoul (AP) — K-pop light sticks, Christmas lights and even Santa Claus outfits have taken over daily protests demanding the ouster of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol following his shocking martial law declaration this month.

On Saturday, the country’s parliament voted to impeach Yoon to suspend his powers. The Constitutional Court will determine whether to remove him from office or restore his presidential powers.

Yoon's short-lived Dec. 3 order has sparked massive protests, drawing attention to their unique protest culture.

Young demonstrators have taken over the streets with their K-pop light sticks, traditionally reserved for music concerts, to voice their dissent and in turn start a new trend in political protesting. The sea of light could be seen outside Seoul’s National Assembly, transforming the usually banker-filled financial district of Yeouido into a sea of lights.

Many, seemingly in their 20s and 30s, adorned their clothing with Christmas decorations, Santa Outfit, colorful light sticks, and LED candles.

Labor unions and political parties, with politicians and representatives at the front of the rally giving speeches and leading the group, have led the demonstrations. But unlike previous protests, the forefront was left to the young with their light sticks and K-pop songs.

