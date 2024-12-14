Seoul (AP) — K-pop light sticks, Christmas lights and even Santa Claus outfits have taken over daily protests demanding the ouster of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol following his shocking martial law declaration this month.

On Saturday, the country’s parliament voted to impeach Yoon to suspend his powers. The Constitutional Court will determine whether to remove him from office or restore his presidential powers.

Yoon's short-lived Dec. 3 order has sparked massive protests, drawing attention to their unique protest culture.