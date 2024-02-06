All sections
WorldFebruary 2, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Japanese mark the end of winter with bean-throwing ritual to ward off evil spirits

TOKYO (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at a Buddhist temple in downtown Tokyo, eagerly stretching their hands to catch the dried soybeans thrown at them in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck.

People try to catch lucky beans scattered by celebrities during the annual "Mame-maki," a ceremony marked in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People try to catch lucky beans scattered by celebrities during the annual "Mame-maki," a ceremony marked in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Riri Tsunoda, 2, prepares to catch lucky beans scattered by celebrities during the annual "Mame-maki," a ceremony marked in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Riri Tsunoda, 2, prepares to catch lucky beans scattered by celebrities during the annual "Mame-maki," a ceremony marked in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People try to catch lucky beans scattered by celebrities during the annual "Mame-maki," in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People try to catch lucky beans scattered by celebrities during the annual "Mame-maki," in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A high-ranked monk and celebrities throw the lucky beans during the annual "Mame-maki," a ceremony marked in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A high-ranked monk and celebrities throw the lucky beans during the annual "Mame-maki," a ceremony marked in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A participant catches lucky beans scattered by celebrities during the annual "Mame-maki," a ceremony marked in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A participant catches lucky beans scattered by celebrities during the annual "Mame-maki," a ceremony marked in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Performers acting as demons dance during the annual "Mame-maki," a ceremony marked in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Performers acting as demons dance during the annual "Mame-maki," a ceremony marked in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People jump to catch lucky beans scattered by celebrities during the annual "Mame-maki," in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People jump to catch lucky beans scattered by celebrities during the annual "Mame-maki," in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Staff prepare for the annual "Mame-maki," a ceremony marked in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Staff prepare for the annual "Mame-maki," a ceremony marked in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People arrive in the rain to attend the annual "Mame-maki," in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People arrive in the rain to attend the annual "Mame-maki," in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People wait in the rain to attend the annual "Mame-maki," a bean throwing ceremony, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple due to the rain in Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, to mark the beginning of spring in the lunar calendar. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People wait in the rain to attend the annual "Mame-maki," a bean throwing ceremony, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple due to the rain in Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, to mark the beginning of spring in the lunar calendar. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Participants prepare for the annual "Mame-maki," a ceremony marked in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Participants prepare for the annual "Mame-maki," a ceremony marked in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People reach out to catch lucky beans scattered by celebrities during the annual "Mame-maki," a ceremony marked in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People reach out to catch lucky beans scattered by celebrities during the annual "Mame-maki," a ceremony marked in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People try to catch lucky beans scattered by celebrities during the annual "Mame-maki," a ceremony marked in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People try to catch lucky beans scattered by celebrities during the annual "Mame-maki," a ceremony marked in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck, at the main hall of Zojoji Buddhist temple Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at a Buddhist temple in downtown Tokyo, eagerly stretching their hands to catch the dried soybeans thrown at them in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck.

Japan’s annual ritual of “mame-maki,” or bean-throwing, at Buddhist temples, Shinto shrines and homes sees people marking “setsubun,” the last day of the winter in the Japanese lunar calendar. Like rice, soybeans are considered a symbol of vitality and purity.

Inside the Zojoji temple in Tokyo, a number of people including sumo wrestlers, actors and other celebrities, dressed in formal kimonos, stood on an elevated podium, excitedly throwing the dried soybeans as the crowds gathered to happily pick the small packs of “fukumame.”

“Oniwa soto, Fukuwa uchi!” or “Demons out, fortune in!” everyone chanted in sync, loudly enough to be heard outside the temple, where hundreds queued up for the next session.

While the ritual is usually held outside, the rain on Sunday forced everyone to take cover inside the Zojoji temple.

Some lucky participants like Utako Iibuchi and her husband Masaaki collected about 20 packages of soybean, snacks and “mochi” rice cakes. The couple is a regular at the temple’s annual event. “This is the first time we’ve collected so much,” a beaming Utako Iibuchi said.

Japanese people also hold bean-throwing rituals at home, where usually the elder family member wears a red-faced demon mask and throws the beans at the others. Afterward, they eat the same number of beans as their age plus one, for good luck and health.

Bean events at home are largely for families with children, but the Consumer Affairs Agency has advised parents not to feed the dried soybeans to those under five to avoid risks of choking.

