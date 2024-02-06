JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — From narrow side streets to packed malls, the traditional music and dance of dragon puppet performances have filled Indonesia’s bustling capital of Jakarta to usher in the Lunar New Year.

Asian communities across the world will begin ringing in the Lunar New Year on Jan. 29, with 2025 designated as the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac. Fireworks, parades and other Lunar New Year rituals are centered around removing bad luck and welcoming prosperity.

In Indonesia, where millions of people have Chinese ancestry, crowds gathered to watch as drummers interspersed around puppet performers display the traditional dragon and lion puppets, which stretched up to 65 feet (20 meters) long in interconnected segments held by about a dozen people walking beneath.