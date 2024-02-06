All sections
WorldDecember 11, 2024

AP PHOTOS: In India’s northeast, Nagas showcase traditional culture at Hornbill Festival

KOHIMA, India (AP) — The men were dressed like warriors as they stabbed their spears in the air, reenacting a form of tribal warfare their ancestors used in battles. Many others, wearing tribal costumes, sang and danced, keeping alive customs that have passed down through generations.

ANUPAM NATH, Associated Press
This combination photo of portraits shows Indigenous Nagas during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
This combination photo of portraits shows Indigenous Nagas during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indigenous Naga tribals dance during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Indigenous Naga tribals dance during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indigenous Nagas perform a warrior dance dance during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Indigenous Nagas perform a warrior dance dance during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indigenous Naga tribals participate during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Indigenous Naga tribals participate during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wenlao Konyak, left and Hokon Konyak, both 85, former headhunters, participate in the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Wenlao Konyak, left and Hokon Konyak, both 85, former headhunters, participate in the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indigenous Naga tribals perform during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Indigenous Naga tribals perform during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indigenous Naga tribals dance during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Indigenous Naga tribals dance during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indigenous Nagas dance during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Indigenous Nagas dance during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indigenous Nagas dance and showcase their tradition during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Indigenous Nagas dance and showcase their tradition during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indigenous Naga tribals dance during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Indigenous Naga tribals dance during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Participants dance during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Participants dance during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indigenous Nagas participate in the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Indigenous Nagas participate in the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indigenous Naga tribals dance beat a log drum the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Indigenous Naga tribals dance beat a log drum the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indigenous Nagas dance during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Indigenous Nagas dance during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indigenous Naga tribals stand dressed in their traditional outfit during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Indigenous Naga tribals stand dressed in their traditional outfit during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man shoots a local handmade gun during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
A man shoots a local handmade gun during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indigenous Nagas dance during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Indigenous Nagas dance during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indigenous Naga tribals dance during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Indigenous Naga tribals dance during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indigenous Naga tribals participate in the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Indigenous Naga tribals participate in the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Indigenous Naga tribal sings during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
An Indigenous Naga tribal sings during the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)ASSOCIATED PRESS

These were among the scenes at the 10-day Hornbill Festival in Kohima, the capital of India's remote Nagaland state, which borders Myanmar. Nagaland, which was a frontier during World War II and where Allied troops fought against the Japanese, is home to Nagas, an Indigenous people who inhabit several northeastern Indian states.

These were among the scenes at the 10-day Hornbill Festival in Kohima, the capital of India’s remote Nagaland state, which borders Myanmar. Nagaland, which was a frontier during World War II and where Allied troops fought against the Japanese, is home to Nagas, an Indigenous people who inhabit several northeastern Indian states.

The festival, which ended Tuesday, brought together a collection of traditional arts, cuisine and folklore, spotlighting the diverse Naga heritage. Nagaland's famed headhunters also joined, and hundreds of tribal participants wore accessories that included necklaces made from animal tusks.

Named after the Indian hornbill, a large forest bird, the festival is Nagaland's biggest tourist draw and seeks to showcase the rich tradition and cultural heritage of the state's Indigenous tribes, each with its own distinct festivals and character.

In the majority Hindu country, most Nagas are Christians. They are ethnically distinct from most of India.

Most Naga villages are perched on mountaintops, originally built long ago to spot approaching enemies when the region was little more than a forest.

