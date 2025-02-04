HONG KONG (AP) — A traditional Hong Kong theater came alive with an untraditional twist: Donald Trump singing in Chinese.

On Monday night, the Cantonese opera production “Trump on Show” drew crowds to the soon-to-be-closed Sunbeam Theater, which has showcased the art for over half a century. Its latest edition of the show, “Trump, The Twins President,” featured scenes about Trump’s return to the U.S. presidency and the 2024 election.

Several young people were in attendance to experience the traditional Chinese art, sung in Cantonese, the mother tongue of many Hong Kongers.

During the performance, Cantonese opera actor Lung Koon-tin played Trump, wearing a blond wig. Roger Chan, who wore a blazer and pearl necklaces, played former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in the election.