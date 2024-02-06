BEIRUT (AP) — It came in a flash, almost too quick for the naked eye but captured perfectly in a rare sequence by an Associated Press photographer.

The missile arched toward the building and then smashed into a lower floor as people ducked and ran. Seconds later the building tumbled, sending a huge mushroom of smoke and debris into the air.

The airstrike came about 40 minutes after Israel issued an evacuation warning for two buildings in the area in Beirut’s southern suburb, claiming they were located near Hezbollah facilities.

That sent people fleeing the neighborhood, while others, including a few journalists, kept watch.

The building, on the southern outskirts of the capital Beirut, is located in a busy, densely populated neighborhood. Israel has not said why the building was brought down, besides the evacuation warning posted by an Israeli army spokesman saying it was located “near Hezbollah interests and facilities.”