PRAYAGRAJ, India (AP) — Thousands of devotees jostle behind bamboo fences to get a glimpse of the grand procession of the naked, ash-smeared and armed Hindu holy men. The Naga Sadhus are the highlight of the Maha Kumbh festival, the world's largest religious gathering now underway in northern India.

Worshipers jump over the barriers, running past police and paramilitary personnel, to seek the blessings of the holy men.

On the festival's most auspicious days, these ascetics walk in such processions to bathe at the confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers with the mythical Saraswati.

When they bathe, untying their hair, devotees jump into the rivers to touch the the water that washed the sadhus’ bodies.

Naga Sadhus are greatly revered, a rare sight outside the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh festival. Currently underway in the north Indian city of Prayagraj, it's attended by tens of millions of the Hindu faithful. With a history as warrior monks, the Naga Sadhus still carry symbolic swords, lances and other weapons.