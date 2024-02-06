All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 27, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Hong Kong's snake soup is slithering away but still simmers in a decades-old kitchen

HONG KONG (AP) — As Hong Kong prepares to welcome the Year of the Snake on Wednesday, Chau Ka-ling displays a moving serpent with practiced ease, holding it like a pet in her decades-old restaurant in the city.

CHAN LONG HEI and ALICE FUNG, Associated Press
A pet snake crawls out from the cabinet at the family-run snake soup restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
A pet snake crawls out from the cabinet at the family-run snake soup restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chau Ka-ling, owner of the family-run snake soup restaurant, skins a snake at her shop in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Chau Ka-ling, owner of the family-run snake soup restaurant, skins a snake at her shop in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk past the family-run snake soup restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
People walk past the family-run snake soup restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A handwritten menu hangs on the wall inside the family-run snake soup restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
A handwritten menu hangs on the wall inside the family-run snake soup restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Customers dine at the family-run snake soup restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Customers dine at the family-run snake soup restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chau Ka-ling, owner of the family-run snake soup restaurant, prepares snake soup in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Chau Ka-ling, owner of the family-run snake soup restaurant, prepares snake soup in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A waitress serves a customer at the family-run snake soup restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
A waitress serves a customer at the family-run snake soup restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A jar of snake-infused liquor is displayed the family-run snake soup restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
A jar of snake-infused liquor is displayed the family-run snake soup restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chau Ka-ling, owner of the family-run snake soup restaurant, pets her pet snake at her shop in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Chau Ka-ling, owner of the family-run snake soup restaurant, pets her pet snake at her shop in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A waiter holds a bowl of snake soup at a restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
A waiter holds a bowl of snake soup at a restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Customers dine at the family-run snake soup restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Customers dine at the family-run snake soup restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Waiters serve food to customers at the family-run snake soup restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Waiters serve food to customers at the family-run snake soup restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Customers dine at the family-run snake soup restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Customers dine at the family-run snake soup restaurant in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chau Ka-ling, owner of the family-run snake soup restaurant, sits beside a pet snake at her shop in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Chau Ka-ling, owner of the family-run snake soup restaurant, sits beside a pet snake at her shop in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS

HONG KONG (AP) — As Hong Kong prepares to welcome the Year of the Snake on Wednesday, Chau Ka-ling displays a moving serpent with practiced ease, holding it like a pet in her decades-old restaurant in the city.

As one of the last keepers of the city’s traditional snake soup industry, Chau saves three live snakes for occasional display in wooden drawers that once housed more serpents for cooking. The cuisine she makes, long cherished in southern Chinese culture for keeping people warm in the winter, is slithering away.

Founded by Chau’s late father in the 1960s, Shia Wong Hip once slaughtered live snakes for its dishes. “Shia Wong” means “Snake King” in Cantonese.

Under her father’s guidance, Chau learned to catch and kill serpents and make soup, eventually becoming known as the city’s “Snake Queen.” A newspaper photo displayed on the wall captured her success in catching an over 2-meter-long venomous king cobra in 1997 at a marine police office in rural Hong Kong at the authorities’ request.

But the restaurant, alongside most of the city's other remaining snake soup shops, switched to using frozen snake meat from Southeast Asia after a 2003 outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, killed 299 people in Hong Kong. Scientists have linked the virus's origin to wild animals.

Despite the change, preparing snake soup still takes a long time. The defrosted snake meat must be boiled for at least two hours to achieve the desired tenderness. After it cools, Chau debones it with a sharpened chopstick and tears it into thin pieces by hand.

The snake bones then are simmered with chicken and pork bones for at least six hours to make the soup base. Next, the broth is stewed with snake meat, shredded chicken, ham, fungus and mandarin orange peel before finally being thickened with starch.

When a bowl of soup is served, diners usually garnish it with lemon leaves and crispy chips.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Snake meat, which has a texture similar to chicken after cooking, is rich in protein and low in fat.

During the winter, Chau can sell up to 800 bowls a day ranging in price from $7 to $11. But that figure drops to 100 or less in the summer, when the soup is less popular.

Snake soup shops have closed after the COVID-19 pandemic and as older chefs retire, leaving only about 20 still in operation.

But Chau is determined to keep her business going as long as possible, though she is pessimistic about the industry's future.

She said even if her nephews wanted to join her, she would suggest they learn to make desserts instead.

“This is not a money-making industry and so I don’t see that any young people would like to get into it,” she said.

___

Associated Press news assistant Renee Tsang contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 27
Middle East latest: Israel allows Palestinians to return to ...
WorldJan. 27
Bill Condon, Jennifer Lopez unveil musical ‘Kiss of the Spid...
WorldJan. 27
Dubai's ceaseless boom is putting strains on its residents
WorldJan. 27
Israel begins allowing Palestinians to return to northern Ga...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP PHOTOS: The rail tracks of Auschwitz still cross the area as aging reminders of horror
WorldJan. 27
AP PHOTOS: The rail tracks of Auschwitz still cross the area as aging reminders of horror
Stock market today: Asian markets are mixed after Wall Street edges back from its record
WorldJan. 27
Stock market today: Asian markets are mixed after Wall Street edges back from its record
Percival Everett's 'James' awarded Carnegie Medal for fiction
WorldJan. 27
Percival Everett's 'James' awarded Carnegie Medal for fiction
A Sundance documentary called ‘The Stringer’ disputes who took AP’s 'napalm girl' photo in Vietnam
WorldJan. 27
A Sundance documentary called ‘The Stringer’ disputes who took AP’s 'napalm girl' photo in Vietnam
Hurts, Barkley each rush for 3 TDs to help Eagles reach Super Bowl with 55-23 win over Washington
WorldJan. 26
Hurts, Barkley each rush for 3 TDs to help Eagles reach Super Bowl with 55-23 win over Washington
Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, turn to faith amid deportation fears
WorldJan. 26
Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, turn to faith amid deportation fears
Russia says its troops have captured a strategic town in eastern Ukraine
WorldJan. 26
Russia says its troops have captured a strategic town in eastern Ukraine
Trump’s Palestinian refugee idea falls flat with Jordan and confounds a Senate ally
WorldJan. 26
Trump’s Palestinian refugee idea falls flat with Jordan and confounds a Senate ally
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy