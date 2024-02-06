AP PHOTOS: Holiday lights illuminate the world

Holiday lights are everywhere – and everywhere they look a little different. In recent weeks, Associated Press photographers have captured glistening scenes around the globe.

In Jemez Springs, New Mexico, traditional luminarias, also known as farolitos, flickered through the Jemez Historic Site during last week’s annual Lights of Gisewa event.

On the same day across the globe in Moscow, you could peer through a window of the Hotel Baltschug Kempinski out at St. Basil’s Cathedral and the GUM department store, bathed in lights for holiday festivities. And at the Johannesburg, South Africa zoo, actors in glowing, winged costumes welcomed visitors for the Christmas festival of lights.

Few avenues anywhere in the world as as grand during the holidays as the Champs-Élysées in Paris, where hundreds of trees were recently lit up to resemble bubbly wine glasses — and will remain sparkling through the season.