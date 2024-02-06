All sections
WorldDecember 21, 2024

AP PHOTOS: Holiday lights illuminate the world

Holiday lights are everywhere – and everywhere they look a little different. In recent weeks, Associated Press photographers have captured glistening scenes around the globe.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Red Square, the GUM department store, center, and the St. Basil's Cathedral, right, are decorated for the New Year and Christmas festivities are seen through a window of the Hotel Baltschug Kempinski Moscow in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Red Square, the GUM department store, center, and the St. Basil's Cathedral, right, are decorated for the New Year and Christmas festivities are seen through a window of the Hotel Baltschug Kempinski Moscow in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Coco Jones performs during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Coco Jones performs during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree after being lit during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree after being lit during the 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A 42-meter-high candle, which is an illuminated medieval tower, shines in the historic city centre of Schlitz, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A 42-meter-high candle, which is an illuminated medieval tower, shines in the historic city centre of Schlitz, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A large inflatable Santa Claus decorates the stall of a Christmas tree dealer on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A large inflatable Santa Claus decorates the stall of a Christmas tree dealer on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk through the annual year-end illumination in Roppongi district on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People walk through the annual year-end illumination in Roppongi district on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman looks at the disco and Christmas balls illuminated with lights hanging on a decoration display for the upcoming Christmas Festival at a popular outdoor shopping mall in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A woman looks at the disco and Christmas balls illuminated with lights hanging on a decoration display for the upcoming Christmas Festival at a popular outdoor shopping mall in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A child plays among space-themed holiday lights near a replica of shuttle Independence at Space Center Houston on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A child plays among space-themed holiday lights near a replica of shuttle Independence at Space Center Houston on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A visitor takes photos of a Christmas tree to celebrate the upcoming Christmas season at the Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A visitor takes photos of a Christmas tree to celebrate the upcoming Christmas season at the Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Los Angeles County Christmas Tree is lit up at the Jerry Moss Plaza at Music Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)
The Los Angeles County Christmas Tree is lit up at the Jerry Moss Plaza at Music Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People take pictures with the Christmas decorations at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in West Kowloon Cultural District as the city prepares for the upcoming Christmas in Hong Kong, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
People take pictures with the Christmas decorations at the waterfront of the Victoria Harbour in West Kowloon Cultural District as the city prepares for the upcoming Christmas in Hong Kong, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Traditional luminarias, also known as farolitos, flicker throughout the Jemez Historic Site during the annual Lights of Gisewa event in Jemez Springs, New Mexico, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Traditional luminarias, also known as farolitos, flicker throughout the Jemez Historic Site during the annual Lights of Gisewa event in Jemez Springs, New Mexico, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Kremlin Wall, the Spasskaya Tower, Red Square, the GUM department store, the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge over the Moscow River are decorated for the New Year and Christmas festivities in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
The Kremlin Wall, the Spasskaya Tower, Red Square, the GUM department store, the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge over the Moscow River are decorated for the New Year and Christmas festivities in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Visitors pose in a sledge for a picture with Christmas lights decoration in the background at Covent Garden in London, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Visitors pose in a sledge for a picture with Christmas lights decoration in the background at Covent Garden in London, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People look at the illuminations at the Wiener Chritkindlmarkt in front of Vienna's city hall, one of Vienna's most popular Christmas markets, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Christian Bruna)
People look at the illuminations at the Wiener Chritkindlmarkt in front of Vienna's city hall, one of Vienna's most popular Christmas markets, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Christian Bruna)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Visitors walk in front of the illuminated Christmas tree at Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Visitors walk in front of the illuminated Christmas tree at Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Christmas lights are displayed on Regent Street, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Christmas lights are displayed on Regent Street, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actors welcome visitors for the Christmas festival of lights at the Johannesburg, South Africa zoo, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Actors welcome visitors for the Christmas festival of lights at the Johannesburg, South Africa zoo, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo taken with a long exposure, a person walks a dog past Christmas lights in a park, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Lenexa, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
In this photo taken with a long exposure, a person walks a dog past Christmas lights in a park, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Lenexa, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People ride a chain carousel at the Red Square Christmas Fair in Moscow, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)
People ride a chain carousel at the Red Square Christmas Fair in Moscow, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spectators walk after attending the Champs Élysées Avenue illumination ceremony for the Christmas season, in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Spectators walk after attending the Champs Élysées Avenue illumination ceremony for the Christmas season, in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A couple stops to view Christmas lights on the facade of a building in downtown Lisbon, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
A couple stops to view Christmas lights on the facade of a building in downtown Lisbon, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stand on a bridge as Christmas lights illuminate the Darsena dei Navigli, the neighborhood named for the canals that run through this area of Milan, Italy, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
People stand on a bridge as Christmas lights illuminate the Darsena dei Navigli, the neighborhood named for the canals that run through this area of Milan, Italy, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The supermoon rises behind street lights in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo)
The supermoon rises behind street lights in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In a timed exposure, motorists pass a pair of cowboys boots standing 40 feet tall and 30 feet long that have been decorated with lights for the holidays, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
In a timed exposure, motorists pass a pair of cowboys boots standing 40 feet tall and 30 feet long that have been decorated with lights for the holidays, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Visitors stand before an illuminated animal fantasy figure installation, one of many displayed across the Cologne Zoo as part of the China Lights Art Festival, in Cologne, Germany, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Visitors stand before an illuminated animal fantasy figure installation, one of many displayed across the Cologne Zoo as part of the China Lights Art Festival, in Cologne, Germany, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Visitors walk through the 'Cathedral' on the Christmas light trail as it returns for its 12th year, with a showcase of new installations set within the UNESCO World Heritage Site landscape of Kew Gardens in London, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Visitors walk through the 'Cathedral' on the Christmas light trail as it returns for its 12th year, with a showcase of new installations set within the UNESCO World Heritage Site landscape of Kew Gardens in London, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People experience the holiday lights at the Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
People experience the holiday lights at the Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Christmas wreath and lights adorn the Windansea surf shack along Windansea beach, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
A Christmas wreath and lights adorn the Windansea surf shack along Windansea beach, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Holiday lights are everywhere – and everywhere they look a little different. In recent weeks, Associated Press photographers have captured glistening scenes around the globe.

In Jemez Springs, New Mexico, traditional luminarias, also known as farolitos, flickered through the Jemez Historic Site during last week’s annual Lights of Gisewa event.

On the same day across the globe in Moscow, you could peer through a window of the Hotel Baltschug Kempinski out at St. Basil’s Cathedral and the GUM department store, bathed in lights for holiday festivities. And at the Johannesburg, South Africa zoo, actors in glowing, winged costumes welcomed visitors for the Christmas festival of lights.

Few avenues anywhere in the world as as grand during the holidays as the Champs-Élysées in Paris, where hundreds of trees were recently lit up to resemble bubbly wine glasses — and will remain sparkling through the season.

And in New York, the famed Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center stands majestic — a Norway spruce from small-town Massachusetts, adorned with 50,000 multi-colored lights. The giant tree is also topped with a Swarovski star crown featuring 3 million crystals.

In Germany, a 42-meter-high bright red candle — actually an illuminated medieval tower – shone in the historic city center of Schlitz in late November. In Milan, Italy, it was a symphony in gold as people stood on a bridge and Christmas lights illuminated the Darsena dei Navigli, the neighborhood named for canals that run through the area.

Reindeer figures sparkled in Hong Kong, part of waterfront Christmas decorations. And in Tokyo, people walked through a forest’s worth of glistening trees in Roppongi district, decorated with hundreds of thousands of blue LED lights.

At Space Center Houston, a child hopped among colored circles, part of space-themed holiday lights, near a replica of the shuttle Independence. Illuminated angels spread their wings over Regent Street in London, thanks to hundreds of thousands of LED lights on the busy shopping street.

And sometimes, nature does the trick herself. That’s what happened when a supermoon rose last month in Santiago, Chile, framed perfectly by star-shaped holiday street lights.

