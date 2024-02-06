Supporters look on as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters react as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters arrive before Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters listens as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris react at her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters look on as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A supporter cries as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris react during her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters react as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris react at her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters wait for Vice President Kamala Harris to arrive to deliver a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters look on as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris hold up their phones as she delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris reacts as she delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris reacts at her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters arrive before Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris react as she delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, leaves the stage with her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, after delivering a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) ASSOCIATED PRESS