All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 7, 2024

AP PHOTOS: Harris supporters show range of emotions as she gives concession speech

Supporters, many of them women of color, looked somber, shed tears and raised their fists in solidarity as Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election Wednesday on the campus of Howard University in Washington.

AP News, Associated Press
Supporters look on as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supporters look on as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters react as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Supporters react as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters arrive before Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supporters arrive before Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters listens as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supporters listens as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris react at her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris react at her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters look on as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supporters look on as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A supporter cries as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
A supporter cries as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris react during her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris react during her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters react as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supporters react as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris react at her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris react at her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters wait for Vice President Kamala Harris to arrive to deliver a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Supporters wait for Vice President Kamala Harris to arrive to deliver a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters look on as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supporters look on as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris hold up their phones as she delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris hold up their phones as she delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris reacts as she delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
A supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris reacts as she delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris reacts at her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
A supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris reacts at her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters arrive before Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supporters arrive before Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris react as she delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris react as she delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, leaves the stage with her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, after delivering a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, leaves the stage with her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, after delivering a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Robin Galbraith walks near the entrance as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington.(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Robin Galbraith walks near the entrance as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington.(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Supporters, many of them women of color, looked somber, shed tears and raised their fists in solidarity as Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election Wednesday on the campus of Howard University in Washington.

Many held up cellphones and appeared to be recording history as Harris told them she had lost her race against Trump. When Harris took the stage at her alma mater, she saw a sea of America flags and serious faces.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now, I get it,” she said.

The audience booed after she said she had congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his victory. Some men in the crowd looked dejected as they listened while one group of women smiled in support.

Another person walking down a street wore a sign that said “America broke my heart.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, Novem...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
WorldNov. 20
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy