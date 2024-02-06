All sections
WorldDecember 23, 2024

AP PHOTOS: Girls will be part of St. Paul's Cathedral choir on Christmas Day for first time

LONDON (AP) — For the first time in its 900-year history, girls will form part of the choir performing at the Christmas Day service on Wednesday at London’s majestic St. Paul’s Cathedral.

KIN CHEUNG, Associated Press
The Choristers of St Paul's choir, including girls for first time in 900-year history, rehearse for the Christmas services in St Paul's Cathedral, in London, Monday, Dec. 23 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
The Choristers of St Paul's choir, including girls for first time in 900-year history, rehearse for the Christmas services in St Paul's Cathedral, in London, Monday, Dec. 23 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The choir, which is made up of both adult and child choristers, will perform at services on Christmas Day under the 365-foot (111-meter) dome of the cathedral, designed by architect Christopher Wren after the 1666 Great Fire of London destroyed its medieval predecessor and much of the surrounding old city.

The first two girls to become full choristers officially joined the choir in June.

Completed in 1711, Wren’s massive Portland Stone cathedral — inspired by St. Peter’s in Rome — sits atop Ludgate Hill in London’s financial district. Its huge dome can be seen from miles away, and by law, no new buildings are allowed to block the view from several distant vantage points.

During World War II, its survival during night after night of German bombing became a symbol of London’s endurance.

The cathedral has been the site of numerous state events, including the wedding of Prince Charles, now the king, and Diana Spencer in 1981, and the funerals of former prime ministers Winston Churchill, in 1965, and Margaret Thatcher, in 2013.

Many of Britain’s greatest figures are buried in the cathedral, including Adm. Horatio Nelson, the Duke of Wellington and Wren himself. The architect’s grave is covered by a simple marble slab, with a nearby plaque that reads, in Latin: “If you seek his monument, look around.”

The Associated Press was present Monday as the choir rehearsed for the service.

