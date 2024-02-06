LONDON (AP) — For the first time in its 900-year history, girls will form part of the choir performing at the Christmas Day service on Wednesday at London’s majestic St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The choir, which is made up of both adult and child choristers, will perform at services on Christmas Day under the 365-foot (111-meter) dome of the cathedral, designed by architect Christopher Wren after the 1666 Great Fire of London destroyed its medieval predecessor and much of the surrounding old city.

The first two girls to become full choristers officially joined the choir in June.

Completed in 1711, Wren’s massive Portland Stone cathedral — inspired by St. Peter’s in Rome — sits atop Ludgate Hill in London’s financial district. Its huge dome can be seen from miles away, and by law, no new buildings are allowed to block the view from several distant vantage points.

During World War II, its survival during night after night of German bombing became a symbol of London’s endurance.