WorldDecember 10, 2024

AP photos from Asia in 2024 show changes in government, natural disasters and moments of joy

Dozens of Rohingya refugees stood huddled on the remains of a ship days after it capsized at sea, seeing the Indonesian coast guard vessel that was approaching for a miraculous rescue. An Associated Press photographer was on deck to capture the moment, as others were at scenes of political turmoil, sudden tragedy and age-old traditions that played out across Asia in 2024.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Gulshan Begum grieves holding her sons Rihan Zahhor, right and Arhan Zahoor, during the funeral of her husband Zahoor Ahmad, an army porter who was among those killed in a rebel ambush on an army vehicle in Boniyar, north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Gulshan Begum grieves holding her sons Rihan Zahhor, right and Arhan Zahoor, during the funeral of her husband Zahoor Ahmad, an army porter who was among those killed in a rebel ambush on an army vehicle in Boniyar, north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
A supporter of Sri Lanka's main opposition holds his shoes in hands as police fire water cannons to disperse them during a protest rally against high taxes and increases in electricity and fuel charges, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
A supporter of Sri Lanka's main opposition holds his shoes in hands as police fire water cannons to disperse them during a protest rally against high taxes and increases in electricity and fuel charges, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
The Sydney Opera House sails show photos of Britain's King Charles and Queen camilla soon after their arrival in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
The Sydney Opera House sails show photos of Britain's King Charles and Queen camilla soon after their arrival in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Hand of a baby juts out of the shawl of an exile Tibetan woman as she attends a short sermon delivered by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the 15th day of the first Tibetan month in Dharamshala, India, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Hand of a baby juts out of the shawl of an exile Tibetan woman as she attends a short sermon delivered by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on the 15th day of the first Tibetan month in Dharamshala, India, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
A clay idol of Hindu goddess of knowledge, Saraswati, is covered with a piece of cloth is displayed at a potters' place for sale on the eve of its worship on the auspicious day of Vasant Panchami, in Kolkata, India, Feb. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
A clay idol of Hindu goddess of knowledge, Saraswati, is covered with a piece of cloth is displayed at a potters' place for sale on the eve of its worship on the auspicious day of Vasant Panchami, in Kolkata, India, Feb. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
A Kashmiri Muslim bride sits along with others during a mass marriage of 51 couples in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, May. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A Kashmiri Muslim bride sits along with others during a mass marriage of 51 couples in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, May. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
A Bhutanese woman carrying her child climbs up a ladder to go outside a house near a polling station on the eve of general election in Morung village in Bhutan, Jan. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
A Bhutanese woman carrying her child climbs up a ladder to go outside a house near a polling station on the eve of general election in Morung village in Bhutan, Jan. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Burnt cars are lined up after unrest that erupted after protests over voting reforms. in Noumea, in New Caledonia, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Nicolas Job)
Burnt cars are lined up after unrest that erupted after protests over voting reforms. in Noumea, in New Caledonia, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Nicolas Job)

AP photojournalists witnessed mass movements across Asia change governments, from student protests in Bangladesh that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country, to Korean lawmakers and citizens gathering at the National Assembly to reject President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law.

They recorded the toll of massive floods that struck countries including Nepal, Indonesia and the Philippines.

And they documented moments of joy as people gathered in celebrations: a rider in Inner Mongolia performing on horseback at a sports festival, thousands gathering to observe the Hindu festival of Holi and Pope Francis' historic tour of the Indo-Pacific.

From the overthrow of a government to a leaf delicate cut into a work of art, this gallery records the region's biggest events of the year and the small things that defined life for its people.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

