BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Twelve days have passed since catastrophic flash floods carved a muddy scar through eastern Spain, killing over 200 people and soiling the homes of thousands more.

Apocalyptic scenes documented by The Associated Press photographers speak to the terrifying power of nature unleashed in all its fury.

It was as if a tsunami, instead of having been generated in the ocean’s depths and sent smashing into the shore, had been poured down by some vengeful sky god and rampaged through sleepy villages and ordinary neighborhoods.

The wild newborn river caught thousands unaware, tossed cars around like toys and tore down buildings nearest the normally dry canal banks, which themselves were left widened with ragged edges.

Survivors say that 15 minutes was all it took for a drainage canal that was crucial in the disaster to go from empty to overflowing. Abutting homes channeled the rushing water to expand its shockwave. Regional authorities failed to alert the populace in time, and in some places there wasn't even rain to put people on guard, magnifying the chaos.

In the aftermath, streets look like they have been blasted back to the Medieval period, covered by layers of mud that obscured any glimpse of pavement or cobblestone.

Everything on the ground floor was turned into junk in a matter of minutes when the water burst into homes. Furniture, clothes, toys, photos, heirlooms ... nothing was spared.