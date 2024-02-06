All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 10, 2024

AP PHOTOS: Death by water, burial by mud. Images of Spain's floods of the century

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Twelve days have passed since

JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press
A woman looks out from her balcony as vehicles are trapped in the street during flooding in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
A woman looks out from her balcony as vehicles are trapped in the street during flooding in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mud covers the area in the aftermath of last Tuesday and early Wednesday storm that left hundreds dead or missing in the region, in Paiporta, outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Angel Garcia)
Mud covers the area in the aftermath of last Tuesday and early Wednesday storm that left hundreds dead or missing in the region, in Paiporta, outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Angel Garcia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People pick up goods in a supermarket affected by the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
People pick up goods in a supermarket affected by the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The windows of a house affected by floods are pictured in Paiporta, at the epicenter of the floods, near Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
The windows of a house affected by floods are pictured in Paiporta, at the epicenter of the floods, near Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the Spanish Guardia Civil carry the body of a person who died during floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Members of the Spanish Guardia Civil carry the body of a person who died during floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man stands among flooded cars piled up in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A man stands among flooded cars piled up in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People clear mud from a street in an area affected by floods in Catarroja, Spain, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
People clear mud from a street in an area affected by floods in Catarroja, Spain, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shovels lean up against a wall during the clean up operation after flooding in Massanassa on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Shovels lean up against a wall during the clean up operation after flooding in Massanassa on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A general view of an area affected by floods in Chiva, Spain, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A general view of an area affected by floods in Chiva, Spain, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gloves and cleaning utensils hang in a window during the clean-up after the floods, in a house in Masanasa, Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Gloves and cleaning utensils hang in a window during the clean-up after the floods, in a house in Masanasa, Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mannequins are photographed partially buried in mud in an area affected by floods in Masanasa, Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Mannequins are photographed partially buried in mud in an area affected by floods in Masanasa, Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Volunteers return from helping affected municipalities four days after flash floods swept away everything in their path in the town of Paiporta, the epicentre of the storm, outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Angel Garcia)
Volunteers return from helping affected municipalities four days after flash floods swept away everything in their path in the town of Paiporta, the epicentre of the storm, outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Angel Garcia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency services remove cars in an area affected by floods in Catarroja, Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Emergency services remove cars in an area affected by floods in Catarroja, Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A couple of volunteers walk hand in hand down a muddy street in a flooded area in Masanasa, Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A couple of volunteers walk hand in hand down a muddy street in a flooded area in Masanasa, Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vehicles pile up in the streets after flooding caused by late Tuesday and early Wednesday storm that left hundreds dead or missing in Alfafar, Valencia region, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Angel Garcia)
Vehicles pile up in the streets after flooding caused by late Tuesday and early Wednesday storm that left hundreds dead or missing in Alfafar, Valencia region, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Angel Garcia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People who have been working in the clean-up attend a mass at the San Jorge church after floods in Paiporta, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
People who have been working in the clean-up attend a mass at the San Jorge church after floods in Paiporta, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Writing on a wall of a centre for pensioners reads 'Goodbye mum. We didn't arrive on time. Sorry' after floods in Picanya on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Writing on a wall of a centre for pensioners reads 'Goodbye mum. We didn't arrive on time. Sorry' after floods in Picanya on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man walks inside a flood damaged cemetery on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 after flooding in the region. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
A man walks inside a flood damaged cemetery on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 after flooding in the region. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Part of a rotating World Globe Map showing Spain is covered in mud after floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Part of a rotating World Globe Map showing Spain is covered in mud after floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vero Almarche, 36, right, hugs her neighbor Maria Munoz, 74, who was born in the house where they are photographed and which was destroyed by flooding in Masanasa, Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Vero Almarche, 36, right, hugs her neighbor Maria Munoz, 74, who was born in the house where they are photographed and which was destroyed by flooding in Masanasa, Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A chapel inside a flood damaged cemetery is seen after floods in Alfafar on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
A chapel inside a flood damaged cemetery is seen after floods in Alfafar on the outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Volunteers and residents cleanup the mud four days after flash floods swept away everything in their path in Paiporta, outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Angel Garcia)
Volunteers and residents cleanup the mud four days after flash floods swept away everything in their path in Paiporta, outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Angel Garcia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man walks through a street affected by floods in Paiporta, the epicenter of the storm, near Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A man walks through a street affected by floods in Paiporta, the epicenter of the storm, near Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spain's King Felipe VI is protected after a crowd of angry survivors of Spain's floods have tossed mud and shouted insults at the King and government officials when they made their first visit to one of the hardest hit towns after floods in Paiporta near Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Hugo Torres)
Spain's King Felipe VI is protected after a crowd of angry survivors of Spain's floods have tossed mud and shouted insults at the King and government officials when they made their first visit to one of the hardest hit towns after floods in Paiporta near Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Hugo Torres)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tania hugs her brother-in-law Baruc after rescuing some of their belongings from their flooded house after the floods in Paiporta, Valencia, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Tania hugs her brother-in-law Baruc after rescuing some of their belongings from their flooded house after the floods in Paiporta, Valencia, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A painting hangs near the water level marker as resident remove the mud in a house after floods in Paiporta, Valencia, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A painting hangs near the water level marker as resident remove the mud in a house after floods in Paiporta, Valencia, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People clean mud from a house affected by floods, in Algemesi, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
People clean mud from a house affected by floods, in Algemesi, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Civil Guards walk in a flooded indoor car park to check cars for bodies after floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Civil Guards walk in a flooded indoor car park to check cars for bodies after floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Volunteers clean the mud of Vero Almarche's house badly affected by flooding in Masanasa, Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Volunteers clean the mud of Vero Almarche's house badly affected by flooding in Masanasa, Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dolores Merchan, 67, reacts in tears as she is assisted by volunteers clearing mud from her home, where she has lived all her life with her husband and three children, and which has been severely affected by the floods in Masanasa, Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Dolores Merchan, 67, reacts in tears as she is assisted by volunteers clearing mud from her home, where she has lived all her life with her husband and three children, and which has been severely affected by the floods in Masanasa, Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the V battalion of the military emergency unit, UME, use a canoe to search the area for bodies washed away by the floods in the outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Members of the V battalion of the military emergency unit, UME, use a canoe to search the area for bodies washed away by the floods in the outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A demonstrator holds his hands up in front of riot police during a protest organized by social and civic groups, denouncing the handling of recent flooding under the slogan "Mazón, Resign," aimed at the president of the regional government Carlos Mazon, in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A demonstrator holds his hands up in front of riot police during a protest organized by social and civic groups, denouncing the handling of recent flooding under the slogan "Mazón, Resign," aimed at the president of the regional government Carlos Mazon, in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Twelve days have passed since catastrophic flash floods carved a muddy scar through eastern Spain, killing over 200 people and soiling the homes of thousands more.

Apocalyptic scenes documented by The Associated Press photographers speak to the terrifying power of nature unleashed in all its fury.

It was as if a tsunami, instead of having been generated in the ocean’s depths and sent smashing into the shore, had been poured down by some vengeful sky god and rampaged through sleepy villages and ordinary neighborhoods.

The wild newborn river caught thousands unaware, tossed cars around like toys and tore down buildings nearest the normally dry canal banks, which themselves were left widened with ragged edges.

Survivors say that 15 minutes was all it took for a drainage canal that was crucial in the disaster to go from empty to overflowing. Abutting homes channeled the rushing water to expand its shockwave. Regional authorities failed to alert the populace in time, and in some places there wasn't even rain to put people on guard, magnifying the chaos.

In the aftermath, streets look like they have been blasted back to the Medieval period, covered by layers of mud that obscured any glimpse of pavement or cobblestone.

Everything on the ground floor was turned into junk in a matter of minutes when the water burst into homes. Furniture, clothes, toys, photos, heirlooms ... nothing was spared.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The feeling of abandonment of many residents turned into rage, prompting the pelting of Spain’s King and prime minister with clumps of mud when they visited the devastated area.

Every foot caked in mire, in the sticky brown filth that after days keeps oozing out of homes and ruined stores no matter how much is shoveled and swept away.

The “thup, thup, thup” throbs in the air from the military helicopters flying over the area that has been labeled as “ground zero” of the Oct. 29 floods.

The search goes on now for the missing. Searchers drive poles into mud banks hoping to find and recover the bodies of the dead.

But human generosity is also found amid the despair.

While thousands of troops and police reinforcements remove the countless wrecked cars, it’s the people themselves, the residents, neighbors and volunteers who stream in on foot to help.

Strangers aiding the needy by diving into the muck, and with each scoop and toss, inch towards a distant renewal.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, Novem...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
WorldNov. 20
'Bomb cyclone' knocks out power to over 600,000 and downs trees across northwest US, killing 1
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy