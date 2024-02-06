In “Wicked,” Elphaba and Glinda travel from Shiz University to the Emerald City on a glistening green train to meet the wizard. In real life, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have traveled much farther and wider and longer — and on airplanes — to promote their hotly anticipated film.

The Oscars. The Met Gala. CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Premieres on both U.S. coasts and around the globe in London, Mexico City and Sydney. The two stars even appeared at the Paris Olympics, where they should really have won a gold medal for fashion.

At the Oscars in March, Erivo channeled her green-skinned character with a Louis Vuitton gown in shiny green leather. Grande evoked spritely Glinda in a bubble-gum pink concoction. Onstage, the duo presented the awards for best song and score, and Erivo managed to get in some lines from “The Wizard of Oz.” Replied Grande: “How wickedly subtle of you.”

At the Met Gala in May, the duo switched colors during a performance for the lucky dinner guests, with Grande in light green and Erivo in rose. On the carpet, Erivo wore black festooned with pink flowers, a nod to her co-star.

And in Paris, the two posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, with Grande in a Grace Kelly-esque light pink sleeveless dress and white gloves, and Erivo in a bright green Thom Browne gown, paired with a matching wide-brimmed hat. Her long nails — also green, of course — completed the look.