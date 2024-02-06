All sections
WorldDecember 20, 2024

AP PHOTOS: Cyclone Chido's devastation of Mayotte was immediate and decades coming

The devastation from Cyclone Chido that shattered corrugated metal shacks and thousands of lives on the island of

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A woman looks at a destroyed home in Mamoudzou, Mayotte, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
Damage is seen in the Kaweni slum, on the outskirts of Mamoudzou, in the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, Dec. 19, 2024, in the aftermath of Cyclone Chido. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
People lineup to collect water Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024 in the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
Women rest on a footbridge over a stream filled with debris in the Kaweni slum in the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, after Cyclone Chido. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
Debris litters a stream in the Kaweni slum in the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, after Cyclone Chido.. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant))
Cars are stopped in a traffic jam in Mamoudzou, Mayotte, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
A child sleeps at the Lycée des Lumières where he found refuge, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 in Mamoudzou, Mayotte, (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
Women wash clothes in a stream in the Kaweni slum on the outskirts of Mamoudzou in the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, after Cyclone Chido. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
A family stands in the middle of wreaked houses in Mamoudzou, Mayotte, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
Volunteers sort through donations for victims of cyclone Chido in Mayotte at the House of Mayotte, in Saint-Denis, Réunion Island, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
A woman carrying her belongings walks past debris after Cyclone Chido in the Kaweni slum Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, on the outskirts of Mamoudzou, in the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
A man stands on his roof in the Kaweni slum on the outskirts of Mamoudzou in the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, after Cyclone Chido. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
This photo provided by the French Interior Ministry shows French gendarmes unloading supplies in Koungou, in the Indian Ocean French territory of Mayotte, Wednesday Dec.18, 2024. (Ministere de l'Interieur/Gendarmerie Nationale via AP)
A broken car lays in a field of shredded trees in Mirereni, Mayotte, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
French civil security officers make their way through shredded trees heading to Mirereni, Mayotte, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
A young girl walks in the Kaweni slum on the outskirts of Mamoudzou, in the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, after Cyclone Chido. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
A woman looks at empty freezers as she looks for food supplies in Mamoudzou, Mayotte, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
French civil security officers cut trees to open a road for heavy vehicles from Mayotte water authorities to repair water pipes in Mirereni, Mayotte, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
People interact by an outdoor chess board, after finding refuge at the Lycée des Lumières after losing their homes, in Mamoudzou, Mayotte, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
A girl walks in the Kaweni slum on the outskirts of Mamoudzou, in the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, Dec. 19, 2024, in the aftermath of Cyclone Chido. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
The devastation from Cyclone Chido that shattered corrugated metal shacks and thousands of lives on the island of Mayotte was both immediate and long coming.

Residents of Mayotte, one of 12 tiny overseas territories remaining from one of the great global empires, have complained for decades of neglec t by bureaucrats in France.

Authorities have confirmed 35 deaths from Cyclone Chido’s landfall Sunday, but fear hundreds or thousands may be dead.

The shacks of corrugated metal stood no chance in the Kaweni slum on the outskirts of the capital, Mamoudzou, where residents are still taking stock of their shattered lives.

Mayotte, the poorest place in the European Union, has struggled to care for migrants from the nearby independent Comoros islands. They have been moving to Mayotte — the only part of the Comoros that voted to remain part of France in a 1974 referendum — and last year, the government mobilized 2,000 troops and police to carry out mass expulsions, destroy slums and eradicate gangs.

This week, survivors lined up to collect water. Once among the island’s rare riches — with rivers and springs nestled between mountains and forests — water has grown scare as mismanagement and climate change have taken their toll.

Mayotte has had its driest year since 1997, according to the national weather service. Even before Chico, indoor plumbing only worked from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. once every three days on an island territory of about 350,000 people.

Women rested Thursday on a footbridge over a stream filled with debris in the Kaweni slum after families rushed to prepare food, wash dishes, clean their homes and anything else involving water.

Those living in neighborhoods without plumbing lined up at public taps with buckets, plastic jerrycans, reused bottles — anything to collect water. Then for 48 hours, they were dry again.

