February 5, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Cristiano Ronaldo turns 40: A look at the soccer great through the years

He started out as a skinny winger with floppy hair, quick feet and outrageous skills, wowing the world at the age of 17 after moving to Manchester United.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Celta during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, March 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Celta during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Saturday, March 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
FILE - Sporting's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, fights for the ball against FC Porto's Derlei Silva during the last Portuguese SuperLeague 2002/03 match at Antas stadium in Oporto, Portugal, Sunday, June 1, 2003. (AP Photo/Paulo Duarte, File)
FILE - Sporting's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, fights for the ball against FC Porto's Derlei Silva during the last Portuguese SuperLeague 2002/03 match at Antas stadium in Oporto, Portugal, Sunday, June 1, 2003. (AP Photo/Paulo Duarte, File)
FILE - Manchester United's Cristino Ronaldo, left, holds the trophy aloft with teammate Ruud van Nistelrooy at the end of the FA Cup final between Millwall and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, May 22, 2004. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File, File)
FILE - Manchester United's Cristino Ronaldo, left, holds the trophy aloft with teammate Ruud van Nistelrooy at the end of the FA Cup final between Millwall and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, May 22, 2004. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File, File)
File - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Reading during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday Dec. 30, 2006. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
File - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Reading during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday Dec. 30, 2006. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
FILE - Real Madrid's new soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal kisses his jersey during his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Monday, July 6, 2009. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano, File)
FILE - Real Madrid's new soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal kisses his jersey during his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Monday, July 6, 2009. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano, File)
FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal, center, reacts after scoring against FC Barcelona during a Spanish Supercup, first leg soccer match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2012. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal, center, reacts after scoring against FC Barcelona during a Spanish Supercup, first leg soccer match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2012. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE - Real's Cristiano Ronaldo, gestures, at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, at the Luz stadium, in Lisbon, Portugal, in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday, May 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE - Real's Cristiano Ronaldo, gestures, at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, at the Luz stadium, in Lisbon, Portugal, in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday, May 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE - Real's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, lifts the Champion League trophy, at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, at the Luz stadium, in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday, May 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE - Real's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, lifts the Champion League trophy, at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, at the Luz stadium, in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday, May 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the winning penalty shootout during the Champions League final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the winning penalty shootout during the Champions League final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo kisses the trophy after the Champions League final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo kisses the trophy after the Champions League final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
FILE - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, and his teammates celebrate after winning the Euro 2016 final soccer match between Portugal and France at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Sunday, July 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
FILE - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, and his teammates celebrate after winning the Euro 2016 final soccer match between Portugal and France at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Sunday, July 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
FILE - Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center right, escapes Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE - Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center right, escapes Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo connects with an overhead kick during the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Millennium stadium in Cardiff, Wales Saturday June 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)
FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo connects with an overhead kick during the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Millennium stadium in Cardiff, Wales Saturday June 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)
FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's 2nd goal during a Champions League Round of 16 first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's 2nd goal during a Champions League Round of 16 first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)
FILE - Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)
FILE - Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, top, heads the ball to scores his side's second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Juventus at Rome's Olympic stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
FILE - Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, top, heads the ball to scores his side's second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Juventus at Rome's Olympic stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
FILE - Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the winner's trophy a victory against Atalanta after the end of Italian Cup soccer final match between Atalanta and Juventus at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)
FILE - Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the winner's trophy a victory against Atalanta after the end of Italian Cup soccer final match between Atalanta and Juventus at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)
FILE - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
FILE - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
FILE - Everton's Conor Coady tries to tackle Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Sunday Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
FILE - Everton's Conor Coady tries to tackle Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Sunday Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
FILE - Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during Riyadh Season Cup 2024 final match against Al Hilal at Kingdom Arena Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during Riyadh Season Cup 2024 final match against Al Hilal at Kingdom Arena Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo, File)

He started out as a skinny winger with floppy hair, quick feet and outrageous skills, wowing the world at the age of 17 after moving to Manchester United.

He developed at Real Madrid into perhaps the most famous athlete on the planet and one of soccer’s greatest ever goal-scorers — and is still going strong heading into his fifth decade.

Cristiano Ronaldo turned 40 on Wednesday and the goals are still flowing for the Portugal superstar in the twilight of his career, whether it’s for his national team or his Saudi club Al-Nassr. Who knows, we could yet be seeing Ronaldo's famous “Siuuu” celebration at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico — when he’ll be 41½.

Ronaldo started out at Sporting Lisbon in 2002, and impressed so much in a preseason friendly against United the following year that the English club bought him immediately. He became a world-class winger at United, winning three Premier Leagues, the Champions League and — in 2008 — the first of five Ballon d'Or trophies.

The other four were won at Madrid, where he moved in 2009 and became a lethal center forward, helping the Spanish giants to four more Champions Leagues and many more titles.

Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in the Champions League and in men's international soccer, and is approaching 1,000 goals for club and country as he continues his career in Saudi Arabia.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

