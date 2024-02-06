SANTO ANTONIO DE GOIAS, Brazil (AP) — Catholics in the small Brazilian city of Santo Antonio de Goias celebrated the Epiphany throughout the weekend and into Monday, the same day the rest of the nation observed Three Kings Day.

The Epiphany — one of the oldest festivals of the Catholic church — commemorates the Biblical journey of the three magi to visit baby Jesus that faithful view as evidence that Jesus was the son of God.

Veteran celebrants have kept the tradition alive, according to one of the festival's leaders, Marco Embaixador, 46, but an effort is being made to involve younger revelers as well.

“We have been inviting young people to participate, even considering going to schools to recruit new revelers,” Embaixador told The Associated Press.

Santo Antonio de Goias, located roughly 130 miles (209 kilometers) from the capital Brasilia, is home to about 7,000 people and they have celebrated the Epiphany for more than a century. On Sunday, revelers visited homes and farms in the area, bringing blessings and singing. They played traditional instruments including accordions, guitars and tambourines.