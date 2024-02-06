All sections
WorldJanuary 6, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Catholics in rural area outside Brazil's capital celebrate Epiphany festival

SANTO ANTONIO DE GOIAS, Brazil (AP) — Catholics in the small Brazilian city of Santo Antonio de Goias celebrated the Epiphany throughout the weekend and into Monday, the same day the rest of the nation observed Three Kings Day.

ERALDO PERES, Associated Press
A performer dressed as Bastiao the clown, rests during an intermission of a performance by the Santo Antonio Folia de Reis group, during a procession marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Performers of the Santo Antonio Folia de Reis group arrive at a house ahead of a procession marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Roberta Almeida sings during a performance, by the Santo Antonio Folia de Reis group, marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Performers dressed as Bastiao the clown dance during a performance by the Santo Antonio Folia de Reis group in a procession marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Jose Mario sings during a performance, by the Santo Antonio Folia de Reis group, marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Adelina Rodrigues, right, holds a flag representing the Three Kings during a procession marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Musician and singer Jose Paulo celebrates the flag of the Holy Kings during a procession marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A boy makes the sign of the cross in front of an altar with an image of Our Lady during the arrival of the Santo Antonio Folia de Reis group in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Performers of the Santo Antonio Folia de Reis group arrive at a procession marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A reveler cries as he receives a flag representing the Three Kings during a procession marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A boy dances with the clown named Bastiao during the arrival of the Santo Antonio Folia de Reis group during a procession marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A couple holds the flag of the Holy Kings during a procession marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A child plays in front of an altar of Our Lady during a procession marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Girls play tambourines during a performance, by the Santo Antonio Folia de Reis group, marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Ambassador of the revelry, Vitalino Pereira sings hymns to celebrate the Santo Antonio Folia de Reis group during a procession marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A clown named Bastiao leads the Santo Antonio Folia de Reis group, during a procession marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The procession depicts the Biblical journey of the Three Kings to visit baby Jesus. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Euripedes Vaz, center, is emotional as she holds the photo of her dead mother next to her sister Maria Vaz, right, and her son, while singing hymns in honor of the Holy Kings during a procession marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Matriarch Terezinha de Jesus, left, carries the flag of the Holy Kings next to Santo Antonio Folia de Reis group during a procession marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A clown called Bastiao crossed paths with a master singer from the Santo Antonio Folia de Reis group during a procession marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Matriarch Terezinha de Jesus, sings prayer hymns to the Holy Kings during Santo Antonio Folia de Reis group procession marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Children look at Our Lady's altar, during a procession marking Epiphany, or Three Kings Day, in Santo Antonio de Goias, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
The Epiphany — one of the oldest festivals of the Catholic church — commemorates the Biblical journey of the three magi to visit baby Jesus that faithful view as evidence that Jesus was the son of God.

Veteran celebrants have kept the tradition alive, according to one of the festival's leaders, Marco Embaixador, 46, but an effort is being made to involve younger revelers as well.

“We have been inviting young people to participate, even considering going to schools to recruit new revelers,” Embaixador told The Associated Press.

Santo Antonio de Goias, located roughly 130 miles (209 kilometers) from the capital Brasilia, is home to about 7,000 people and they have celebrated the Epiphany for more than a century. On Sunday, revelers visited homes and farms in the area, bringing blessings and singing. They played traditional instruments including accordions, guitars and tambourines.

Robertha Rodrigues, 14, is part of the next generation helping to preserve the tradition. She played the tambourine on Sunday and said she felt honored to contribute.

“It’s a matter of family and devotion and we, the youth, do it from the heart,” she said.

At age 98, Terezinha de Jesus is one of the oldest participants in the festival, which she has attended since childhood.

“We must set an example for the young so they can continue God’s project, which is our revelry,” she said. “Hosting the revelry is a joy.”

___

Associated Press writer Gabriela Sá Pessoa contributed from Sao Paulo.

