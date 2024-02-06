All sections
WorldDecember 13, 2024

AP photos capture British royal family's year of illness and recovery

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s royal family is always in the public eye, their every move documented by reporters and captured for posterity by photographers. But even for a group of people who live their lives under a microscope, 2024 was something unique.

DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press
Britain's King Charles III holds up flowers he was given as he leaves after a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Britain's King Charles III holds up flowers he was given as he leaves after a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's King Charles III, second right, with Queen Camilla, right, is joined by Prince George, left, Prince William, Prince Louis Princess Charlotte and Kate Princess of Wales on the Balcony at Buckingham Palace after attending the Trooping the Color ceremony, in London, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Britain's King Charles III, second right, with Queen Camilla, right, is joined by Prince George, left, Prince William, Prince Louis Princess Charlotte and Kate Princess of Wales on the Balcony at Buckingham Palace after attending the Trooping the Color ceremony, in London, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kate, Princess of Wales reacts as she waits to present the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after he defeated Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kate, Princess of Wales reacts as she waits to present the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after he defeated Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)ASSOCIATED PRESS
King Charles III smiles as he attends the inaugural King's Foundation charity awards at St James's Palace in London, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, with British pop icon Rod Stewart, left, and former footballer David Beckham in the background. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth,Pool)
King Charles III smiles as he attends the inaugural King's Foundation charity awards at St James's Palace in London, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, with British pop icon Rod Stewart, left, and former footballer David Beckham in the background. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth,Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Queen Camilla views the studio at Charleston House after a surprise appearance at the opening session of the Charleston Festival in Charleston, England, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)
Britain's Queen Camilla views the studio at Charleston House after a surprise appearance at the opening session of the Charleston Festival in Charleston, England, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose for a group photo during their visit to the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, Pool)
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose for a group photo during their visit to the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's King Charles III takes a salute as he attends the Trooping the Color ceremony, in London, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Britain's King Charles III takes a salute as he attends the Trooping the Color ceremony, in London, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anti-monarchy Not My King protesters demonstrate as King Charles III and Queen Camilla ride past in their carriage to the Houses of Parliament ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Anti-monarchy Not My King protesters demonstrate as King Charles III and Queen Camilla ride past in their carriage to the Houses of Parliament ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave The London Clinic in central London, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. King Charles III was in hospital to receive treatment for an enlarged prostate. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave The London Clinic in central London, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. King Charles III was in hospital to receive treatment for an enlarged prostate. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Prince William smells a bunch of flowers as he leaves after attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Prince William smells a bunch of flowers as he leaves after attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kate, Princess of Wales looks out from her carriage as she travel to attend the Trooping the Color ceremony, in London, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kate, Princess of Wales looks out from her carriage as she travel to attend the Trooping the Color ceremony, in London, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, plays pool billiard during a visit to WEST in London, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, plays pool billiard during a visit to WEST in London, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave as they arrive by carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave as they arrive by carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain;s Prince Louis, waves to the crowd he is the youngest child of Kate, Princess of Wales, who is seen in the background, looks out through a misted up window from a carriage as he attends the Trooping the Color ceremony, in London, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Britain;s Prince Louis, waves to the crowd he is the youngest child of Kate, Princess of Wales, who is seen in the background, looks out through a misted up window from a carriage as he attends the Trooping the Color ceremony, in London, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)ASSOCIATED PRESS
French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's King Charles III attend the UK's national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Ver-sur-Mer, France, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's King Charles III attend the UK's national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Ver-sur-Mer, France, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's King Charles III, second from right, reaches out to greet the crowd as Queen Camilla stands beside him during their visit to the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, Pool)
Britain's King Charles III, second from right, reaches out to greet the crowd as Queen Camilla stands beside him during their visit to the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph in London, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)
Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph in London, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for the Order of the Garter service, which is held at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for the Order of the Garter service, which is held at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
King Charles III attends the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph in London, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)
King Charles III attends the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph in London, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS

In a year marked by illness and recovery that sidelined both King Charles III and the Princess of Wales for extended periods, the eyes of the public and the telephoto lenses of the press corps probed every appearance for clues about what was to come.

In a year marked by illness and recovery that sidelined both King Charles III and the Princess of Wales for extended periods, the eyes of the public and the telephoto lenses of the press corps probed every appearance for clues about what was to come.

The year began peacefully enough as Charles seemingly got on with the business of being king after celebrating his coronation in 2023 and mourning the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the previous year.

But things became complicated very quickly. In early January, Kensington Palace revealed that the Princess of Wales, usually known as Kate, had undergone planned abdominal surgery, without specifying why the operation was needed. Just 10 days later, Charles was admitted to the same London hospital for treatment of an enlarged prostate.

Social media went crazy over Kate’s condition, filling a vacuum of information on specifics with a tsunami of uninformed speculation.

Soon both revealed they were suffering from cancer, putting enormous strain on the royal family.

With two of the most visible royals out sick — and Prince William taking time off to support his wife — it was challenging for the rest of the family to keep up with the never-ending whirl of public appearances that the British public demands.

But both slowly returned to duty after receiving treatment. The public studied the pictures to judge for themselves how the royals were responding.

Charles, 76, came back first, marking his return with a visit to a cancer center, where he shared his experiences with patients undergoing chemotherapy. Sometimes seen as stuffy and out of touch, Charles left the clinic as a king who could understand and empathize with those facing illness and the uncertain path to recovery.

As the monarch walked out the doors, his face broke into a broad grin and he held a bouquet of pink spring flowers aloft in triumph, celebrating with the crowd that had turned out to wish him well.

Underscoring his improvement, Charles took a stamina-sapping trip in October, traveling across 12 time zones to visit Australia and Samoa.

Kate’s return took longer.

The public got their first post-diagnosis glimpse of the 42-year-old princess through a carriage window as she attended the king’s birthday parade, known as Trooping the Color, in June. Kate also appeared at the national Remembrance Day ceremony honoring fallen servicemen and women in November as well as her annual Christmas carol service in December as she slowly took on more duties.

But there’s one picture that captures the princess’ year.

It’s from the day in July when Kate attended the Wimbledon men’s singles final, stepping in front of the public for the first time without a hat brim or a window between her and the cameras.

The crowd is blurred, and she’s looking over her shoulder. Her smile is huge.

