WorldJanuary 31, 2025

AP photos capture a day of wrenching emotion as Israel and Hamas release hostages and prisoners

JERUSALEM (AP) — It was a day of wrenching emotions: Relief, joy, anger and trauma all spilled out as Hamas released a new round of hostages and Israel freed more Palestinians from its prisons.

Israeli captive Arbel Yehoud, 29, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as she is handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Red Cross vehicles, left, wait for the hand-over of Israeli soldier hostage Agam Berger at the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza City, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Mohammad Abu Samra)
Hamas fighters are greeted as they arrive in pick-up trucks to the site of the hand over of hostage Agam Beger to the Red Cross at the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza City, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar)
People surround the cars carrying Israeli Gadi Mozes and Arbel Yahoud, who have been held hostages by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, as they are escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as they are handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters contain the crowd as cars carrying Israeli Gadi Mozes and Arbel Yahoud, who have been held hostages by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, are escorted to be handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters contain the crowd as cars carrying Israeli Gadi Mozes and Arbel Yahoud, who have been held hostages by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, are escorted to be handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters contain the crowd as cars carrying Israeli Gadi Mozes and Arbel Yahoud, who have been held hostages by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, are escorted to be handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
People surround the cars carrying Israeli Gadi Mozes and Arbel Yahoud, who have been held hostages by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, as they are escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as they are handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Israeli soldier Agam Berger walks next to masked Islamic Jihad militants as she is handed over to the Red Cross at the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza City, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar)
Israeli soldier Agam Berger waves to the crowd as she is handed over to the Red Cross by masked Islamic Jihad militants at the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza City, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar)
People react as they watch broadcast of the release of Israeli soldier Agam Berger, one of eight hostages set to be released today as part of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A crowd surrounds Red Cross cars as they arrive at the site for the handover of Thai and Israeli hostages in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Hamas fighters arrive in a pick-up truck to the site of the hand over of hostage Agam Beger to the Red Cross at the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza City, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar)
Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters hold their weapons as cars carrying Israeli Gadi Mozes and Arbel Yahoud, who have been held hostages by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, are escorted to be handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Freed hostage Shani Goren, fourth left, and friends of Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud react as they watch the broadcast of her being released from Hamas captivity, in Carmei Gat, southern Israel, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli captive Arbel Yehoud, 29, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as she is handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Freed hostage Shani Goren, right, and friends of Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud react as they watch the broadcast of her being released from Hamas captivity, in Carmei Gat, southern Israel, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli Arbel Yehoud, 29, who had been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as she is handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Two Thai captives, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, are escorted by Hamas fighters as they are handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Gadi Moses, 80, center right, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as he is handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants secure the area as Red Cross representatives wait for the handover of Thai and Israeli hostages in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
An Israeli military helicopter carrying five Thai hostages released from Gaza lands at Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) in Be'er Ya'akov, Israel, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Crowd greets Palestinian prisoners after being released from Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
A Palestinian prisoner is greeted after being released from an Israeli prison, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Thursday January. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
A freed Palestinian prisoner waves as he arrives in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Zaharia Zubeidi , former leader of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed offshoot of the secular Fatah party, center, is greeted upon his arrival after being released from an Israeli prison in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
A Palestinian prisoner is greeted upon his arrival after being released from an Israeli prison in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
JERUSALEM (AP) — It was a day of wrenching emotions: Relief, joy, anger and trauma all spilled out as Hamas released a new round of hostages and Israel freed more Palestinians from its prisons.

In the latest in the series of exchanges under the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal Thursday, three Israeli hostages, five Thai workers who had also been held captive by militants in Gaza and 110 Palestinians were freed.

Friends of Arbel Yehoud gripped each other’s hands, tears in their eyes, as they gathered at a home in southern Israel to watch on TV as the 29-year-old emerged surrounded by masked Hamas fighters with their green headbands and automatic rifles.

After more than 470 days of captivity, Yehoud looked stunned, surrounded by a giant crowd of Palestinians in the ruins of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis gathered to witness her handover. The fighters marched her through the crowd to vehicles of the Red Cross. The scenes were similar as militants freed Gadi Moses, an 80-year-old man, and female soldier Agam Berger, 20.

Since the ceasefire began, Hamas has turned each round of hostage releases into a combination of spectacle and ceremony with large crowds, flags and stages. For the militants, it’s a chance to show off their survival as a fighting force to Israelis and Palestinians alike, as well as to highlight the devastation wreaked by Israel in Gaza during its 15-month campaign of retaliation over the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led attacks in which the hostages were snatched.

But the images of hostages being led through the crowds have unnerved and angered Israelis. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the “shocking scenes” and called on international mediators to ensure the safety of hostages in future releases — a commitment he said he later received.

For more than 15 months, Israelis have been riveted by the ordeals of the hostages. Each release has brought an outpouring of relief, intertwined with frustration and sorrow over the dozens who remain captive.

For Palestinians, the releases of those imprisoned by Israel bring an end to years of separation. Palestinians view the prisoners released as heroes who have sacrificed for the cause of ending Israel’s decades-long occupation of their land.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a cheering crowd lifted Zakaria Zubeidi onto their shoulders after his release. Zubeidi thrilled Palestinians – and stunned the Israeli security establishment – with a dramatic jailbreak alongside other prisoners in 2021, though they were all soon recaptured.

Zubeidi once headed an armed militia and was imprisoned in the early 2000s for attacks on Israelis. After serving his time, he said he set aside militancy for political activism and opened a theater for “cultural resistance” in the Jenin refugee camp. Israel arrested him again in 2019 for alleged involvement in attacks on settlers, though in the six years since he was not tried.

Those released included 30 serving life sentences for deadly attacks against Israelis, all but seven of whom were immediately sent into exile.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

