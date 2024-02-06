All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 23, 2024

AP PHOTOS: Ballerinas turn one of Kenya's largest slums into a stage for a Christmas show

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — With perfect pirouettes and plies, dozens of young ballet dancers gracefully moved between the makeshift iron houses of one of Africa’s

BRIAN INGANGA, Associated Press
Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Children walk to attend a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Children walk to attend a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young girls line up to get their makeup applied at a salon, prior to the start of a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Young girls line up to get their makeup applied at a salon, prior to the start of a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young dancers watch a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Young dancers watch a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young dancers share a joke, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Young dancers share a joke, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Young dancers perform, during a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young dancers run to go and perform at a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Young dancers run to go and perform at a Christmas ballet event in Kibera slum, one of the busiest neighborhoods of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — With perfect pirouettes and plies, dozens of young ballet dancers gracefully moved between the makeshift iron houses of one of Africa’s largest urban slums, spreading Christmas spirit.

Hundreds of residents in Kenya’s Nairobi cheered as the nimble ballerinas, wearing Santa hats and sparkling colorful outfits, turned the dusty narrow roads of the neighborhood of Kibera into a dance-worthy stage on Saturday.

The annual show was a hit.

Organized by the Kibera Ballet School, one of the east African country’s smaller institutions that provides free lessons to children who otherwise wouldn’t have had access to this kind of training, the production was the result of rigorous practice.

For months, the children rehearsed in modest community halls while juggling their household chores, which included fetching water in plastic jerricans in the neighborhood with no clean running water.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Like the rest of Africa, Kenya boasts of a youthful population — with a median age of 19 — and the ballet school, funded by a local non-government organization, aims to give some of them a creative outlet.

For Kibera residents, the early Christmas ballet show is a celebration of community resilience and creativity.

“We don’t have grand stages here, but we have talent,” one observer said and he watched the dancers.

As the final routine ended with a synchronized bow, applause echoed throughout the neighborhood.

At that moment, the future for these young dancers gleamed a little brighter.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 23
Middle East latest: Israeli airstrikes on Gaza kill at least...
WorldDec. 23
Nissan, Honda expected to announce plans to merge, creating ...
WorldDec. 23
Elaborate holiday light displays are making spirits bright i...
WorldDec. 23
'Squid Game' returns looking for win with season 2

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Many Americans have come to rely on Chinese-made drones. Now lawmakers want to ban them
WorldDec. 23
Many Americans have come to rely on Chinese-made drones. Now lawmakers want to ban them
Stock market today: Asian shares are mostly higher after Wall Street rally caps a dismal week
WorldDec. 23
Stock market today: Asian shares are mostly higher after Wall Street rally caps a dismal week
AP PHOTOS: The scars of a 9.1 earthquake and tsunami continue to haunt Indians for decades
WorldDec. 23
AP PHOTOS: The scars of a 9.1 earthquake and tsunami continue to haunt Indians for decades
A Holy Year is about to start in Rome. Here's what you need to know
WorldDec. 23
A Holy Year is about to start in Rome. Here's what you need to know
Trauma lingers on for survivors of the deadly tsunami that hit Thailand 20 years ago
WorldDec. 23
Trauma lingers on for survivors of the deadly tsunami that hit Thailand 20 years ago
New York City police apprehend suspect in the death of a woman found on fire in a subway car
WorldDec. 23
New York City police apprehend suspect in the death of a woman found on fire in a subway car
Santa braves the sticky heat of the Amazon jungle to bring gifts to children in remote village
WorldDec. 22
Santa braves the sticky heat of the Amazon jungle to bring gifts to children in remote village
Pickup truck driver killed by police after driving through busy mall store is identified
WorldDec. 22
Pickup truck driver killed by police after driving through busy mall store is identified
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy