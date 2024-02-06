All sections
October 31, 2024

AP PHOTOS: Ayodhya in northern India celebrates the night before Diwali with pomp and pageantry

AYODHYA, India (AP) — A priest stands with folded hands praying toward the rising sun on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Nearby, a group of women take a dip in the river dressed in their saris while a barber trims the mustache of a shirtless man on the bank.

RAJESH KUMAR SINGH and ASHWINI BHATIA, Associated Press
People watch a laser show after a record 2.51 million earthen oil lamps are lit along the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
People watch a laser show after a record 2.51 million earthen oil lamps are lit along the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stand in between rows of lit earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
People stand in between rows of lit earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A record 2.51 million earthen oil lamps are lit along the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali, creating a new Guinness World Record, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A record 2.51 million earthen oil lamps are lit along the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali, creating a new Guinness World Record, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stand in between rows of lit earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
People stand in between rows of lit earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Volunteers light earthen oil lamps along the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Volunteers light earthen oil lamps along the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stand in between rows of lit earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
People stand in between rows of lit earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hindu priests carry lamps as they pray on the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Hindu priests carry lamps as they pray on the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Hindu priest prays as devotees take a holy dip in the Saryu river on the morning of Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A Hindu priest prays as devotees take a holy dip in the Saryu river on the morning of Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Idols of Hindu god Ganesha and other deities are adorned with offerings as devotees take a holy dip in the Saryu river on the morning before Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Idols of Hindu god Ganesha and other deities are adorned with offerings as devotees take a holy dip in the Saryu river on the morning before Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Volunteers place earthen lamps in geometric patterns on the banks of the Saryu river before Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Volunteers place earthen lamps in geometric patterns on the banks of the Saryu river before Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Hindu holy man walks past earthen lamps in geometric patterns on the banks of the Saryu river on the morning of Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A Hindu holy man walks past earthen lamps in geometric patterns on the banks of the Saryu river on the morning of Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hindu devotees dance during a street procession on the banks of the Saryu river on the morning of Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Hindu devotees dance during a street procession on the banks of the Saryu river on the morning of Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man carries his elderly mother as he walks past a wall mural showing Hanuman, a Hindu deity, on the morning of Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A man carries his elderly mother as he walks past a wall mural showing Hanuman, a Hindu deity, on the morning of Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actors playing Hindu god Rama, third left, and other deities stand as a helicopter showers flower petals during Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Actors playing Hindu god Rama, third left, and other deities stand as a helicopter showers flower petals during Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Volunteers give final touches to a geometric pattern using earthen oil lamps on the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Volunteers give final touches to a geometric pattern using earthen oil lamps on the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Volunteers place earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu river on the morning of Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Volunteers place earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu river on the morning of Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS

AYODHYA, India (AP) — A priest stands with folded hands praying toward the rising sun on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Nearby, a group of women take a dip in the river dressed in their saris while a barber trims the mustache of a shirtless man on the bank.

Similar scenes have played out at this spot for hundreds of years. Ayodhya is an ancient city that Hindus believe was the birthplace of their beloved deity Lord Rama.

It’s early morning on Wednesday, Oct. 30, the day before Diwali, the biggest of the Hindu festivals.

According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, when Rama retuned home to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile with his wife Sita and brother Laxmana, its citizens lit lamps to welcome them. Diwali, which means an array of lights, celebrates Rama’s homecoming. It also symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

Millions of Hindus across the country light their homes with oil lamps or festive electric lights on the new-moon day. They distribute sweets, burst firecrackers and shop for gold and household appliances during the five-day festivities, with Diwali on the third day.

What was once a private celebration with family and friends is increasingly public, and it is nowhere more evident than in Ayodhya.

Since 2017, the Uttar Pradesh state government has organized Deepotsav, a celebration that includes drones and laser lights, on the eve of Diwali in Ayodhya.

Last year, 2.2 million oil lamps were lit on the banks of the Saryu River, setting a Guinness World Record. This year, the state broke its own record by lighting 2.51 million lamps.

Actors playing Rama, Sita and Laxmana were brought in by helicopter. They stood on a carpeted open area while the state’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior officials offered prayers. During the ceremony, another helicopter showered flower petals on them. People watched a laser show as they stood among the rows of burning oil lamps, recording the experience on their phones.

