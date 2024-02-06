BANGKOK (AP) — Kunchanok Khantiphong and Edward Jonathan Caiga were at work when the Senate voted to allow same-sex marriages on a June afternoon.

At home that evening, the couple celebrated over hopeful conversations of how their lives would change. Marriage and building a family were important to both of them. Now it could become a reality.

Thailand's landmark marriage equality bill was officially written into law on Tuesday, after it was endorsed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn. LGBTQ+ couples will be able to register marriages from January, making Thailand the third place in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal, to allow same-sex marriage.

Caiga, who came to Thailand from the Philippines 17 years ago, said he's feeling more secure and confident knowing that he'll be able to live in his adopted home permanently, and to adopt a child or buy a home with his partner.

Displaying a tattoo that reads “Freed” across his right arm, Caiga says it is meant to express being freed from the negative perceptions of other people, whether it is about race, culture and diversity.

“This law will help enforce further the fundamental necessities, which is fair to have for everyone who wants to spend the rest of their lives with the people they love,” he said.