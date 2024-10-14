MYSURU, India (AP) — The spectators were getting restless after hours of waiting when a drizzle began. But an announcer over scratchy loudspeakers urged them in Kannada, the language of India's Karnataka state, to be patient for a little longer.

Finally, around midafternoon, a loud cheer rose through the crowd when elephants came into view at the head of a procession.

As if on cue, the rain became heavier, but the thousands of people watching seemed unperturbed. This was the spectacle they had been waiting for — the grand event Saturday in the historic city of Mysuru marking the 10th and final day of the annual Dussehra festivities.

One after another, as the 11 elephants draped in bright silken sheets passed by the spectators, each animal raised its elegantly painted trunk in greeting.

They were followed by floats with tableaux flaunting anything from technological milestones to folk culture and architecture. In between the floats were dancers and performers, some in elaborate costumes performing classical dances, others beating drums and enacting scenes from Hindu mythology.

The procession culminated when a tall, majestic-looking male elephant arrived, flanked by two shorter females.