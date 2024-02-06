All sections
WorldJanuary 13, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Amid charred neighborhoods, a handful of L.A. homes remain untouched

Rows of the remains of charred homes filled the Los Angeles landscape as flames engulfed entire neighborhoods.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
The front exterior of the Walsh House featured in the television series "Beverly Hills 90210," left, stands undamaged next to a house charred by the Eaton Fire, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
The front exterior of the Walsh House featured in the television series "Beverly Hills 90210," left, stands undamaged next to a house charred by the Eaton Fire, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A home stands among residences destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A home stands among residences destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Beach front properties are left destroyed by the Palisades Fire, as others remain, Jan. 9, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Beach front properties are left destroyed by the Palisades Fire, as others remain, Jan. 9, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
David Slater, right, clears the driveway from his home, spared from the Eaton Fire, Jan. 12, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
David Slater, right, clears the driveway from his home, spared from the Eaton Fire, Jan. 12, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The devastation from the Palisades Fire is seen from the air as a house remains standing at bottom in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
The devastation from the Palisades Fire is seen from the air as a house remains standing at bottom in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A swing hangs in front of an intact home and a home destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A swing hangs in front of an intact home and a home destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Homes along Pacific Coast Highway are seen burned and damaged while a few still stand after the Palisades Fire, Jan. 12, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Homes along Pacific Coast Highway are seen burned and damaged while a few still stand after the Palisades Fire, Jan. 12, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Beach front properties are left destroyed by the Palisades Fire, as some remain standing at left, Jan. 9, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Beach front properties are left destroyed by the Palisades Fire, as some remain standing at left, Jan. 9, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A home at left destroyed by the Eaton Fire stands next to an intact residence, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
A home at left destroyed by the Eaton Fire stands next to an intact residence, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The devastation from the Palisades Fire is visible in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
The devastation from the Palisades Fire is visible in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A home stands above debris from the Palisades Fire in Malibu, Calif., Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A home stands above debris from the Palisades Fire in Malibu, Calif., Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A car at right destroyed by the Eaton Fire stands next to an intact car, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
A car at right destroyed by the Eaton Fire stands next to an intact car, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A home stands among residences destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A home stands among residences destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An intact house stands next to a home destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
An intact house stands next to a home destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A mobile home community devastated by the Palisades Fire is visible at bottom in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A mobile home community devastated by the Palisades Fire is visible at bottom in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)ASSOCIATED PRESS

But among the crumbling walls, some homes stand untouched.

But among the crumbling walls, some homes stand untouched.

Through a mixture of luck and building design, handfuls of houses in neighborhoods otherwise reduced to ash withstood the punishing flames that destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people.

The differences were stark: One home atop a hill stood between burnt trees and bushes, with untouched belongings visible from the windows. Below, the remains of others' homes — from parts of roofs, fences, walls to air conditioning units and chair swings — were singed and crumpled.

The Walsh House, featured in the “Beverly Hills 90210" television series, survived. So did its pristine lawn. Next door, the remains of a neighbor's home was blackened with soot.

Some beachfront properties were also spared, with rows of scorched trees making way for a cluster of unspoiled homes. Others had a different fate, with roofs and trees collapsing into homes, and emergency services working through the debris.

One man, David Slater, swept the driveway of his intact home just feet away from the charred remains of his neighbor's car and a broken wall. Behind the gate of Slater's home, too, lay fallen trees and debris.

California’s wildfires bear the fingerprints of climate change. Atmospheric rivers dumped huge amounts of water on the region that caused plenty of plant growth. Then, drought dried them out, creating perfect fodder for the flames.

Firefighters are preparing for a return of dangerous winds that could again stoke the flames on Monday.

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

