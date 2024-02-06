All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 7, 2025

AP PHOTOS: A tour through northeastern Syria in a moment of uncertainty

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — The sudden collapse of the Syrian government and President Bashar Assad’s flight to Russia in December marked a dramatic turning point for the country.

BERNAT ARMANGUE, Associated Press
Men lower the coffin of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter killed by a Turkish-backed militia in the northeastern village of Daoudiya, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Men lower the coffin of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter killed by a Turkish-backed militia in the northeastern village of Daoudiya, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Women comfort a relative of Ibrahim al-Hamad, who was killed by a Turkish-backed militia, during the funeral of four Syrian Democratic Forces fighters in northeastern the village of Daoudiya, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Women comfort a relative of Ibrahim al-Hamad, who was killed by a Turkish-backed militia, during the funeral of four Syrian Democratic Forces fighters in northeastern the village of Daoudiya, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Guards stand in a corridor of the Syrian Democratic Forces-run Gwiran Prison, which houses men accused of being ISIS fighters, in the northeastern city of Hassakeh Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Guards stand in a corridor of the Syrian Democratic Forces-run Gwiran Prison, which houses men accused of being ISIS fighters, in the northeastern city of Hassakeh Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Men accused of being ISIS fighters are held in a cell at the Syrian Democratic Forces-run Gwiran Prison in Hassakeh, northeastern Syria, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Men accused of being ISIS fighters are held in a cell at the Syrian Democratic Forces-run Gwiran Prison in Hassakeh, northeastern Syria, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A child plays in the ruins of the Virgin Mary Church, which was destroyed by the Islamic State group in 2015, in the northeastern Syrian village of Tel Nasri, which is currently controlled by the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A child plays in the ruins of the Virgin Mary Church, which was destroyed by the Islamic State group in 2015, in the northeastern Syrian village of Tel Nasri, which is currently controlled by the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stroll through the marketplace in the al-Hol detention camp in northeastern Syria's Hassakeh province, where tens of thousands of mostly women and children linked to the Islamic State group have been living for years, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
People stroll through the marketplace in the al-Hol detention camp in northeastern Syria's Hassakeh province, where tens of thousands of mostly women and children linked to the Islamic State group have been living for years, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Men attend prayers in the al-Hol detention camp in northeastern Syria's Hasakeh province, where tens of thousands of mostly women and children linked to the Islamic State group have been living for years, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Men attend prayers in the al-Hol detention camp in northeastern Syria's Hasakeh province, where tens of thousands of mostly women and children linked to the Islamic State group have been living for years, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces talks to Chinese muslim women inside the al-Hol detention camp in northeastern Syria's Hassakeh province, where tens of thousands of mostly women and children linked to the Islamic State group have been living for years, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces talks to Chinese muslim women inside the al-Hol detention camp in northeastern Syria's Hassakeh province, where tens of thousands of mostly women and children linked to the Islamic State group have been living for years, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Women attend a rally to mark the 2019 killing of Kurdish politician Hevreen Khalaf by Turkey-backed opposition fighters, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Women attend a rally to mark the 2019 killing of Kurdish politician Hevreen Khalaf by Turkey-backed opposition fighters, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A picture of Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of Turkey's banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, is displayed inside a shop in the northern Syrian city of Qamishli that is controlled by the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A picture of Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of Turkey's banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, is displayed inside a shop in the northern Syrian city of Qamishli that is controlled by the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter secures the road leading to the cemetery during the funeral of his comrades in northeastern the village of Daoudiya, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter secures the road leading to the cemetery during the funeral of his comrades in northeastern the village of Daoudiya, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker unveils a religious painting inside the Syriac Orthodox Church in the northeastern Syrian city of Hassakeh on Monday, January 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A worker unveils a religious painting inside the Syriac Orthodox Church in the northeastern Syrian city of Hassakeh on Monday, January 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker walks past idle pumpjacks at an oil field on the outskirts of the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A worker walks past idle pumpjacks at an oil field on the outskirts of the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Internally displaced people gather inside an old school used as a temporary shelter in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, which is controlled by the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Internally displaced people gather inside an old school used as a temporary shelter in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, which is controlled by the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stroll through a local market in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, which is controlled by the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
People stroll through a local market in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, which is controlled by the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man sells coffee and cigarettes in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, that is controlled by the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A man sells coffee and cigarettes in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, that is controlled by the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The faded traces of a drawing of a Kurdish female fighter linger on a wall in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, that is controlled by the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
The faded traces of a drawing of a Kurdish female fighter linger on a wall in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, that is controlled by the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man and his son sit inside a local coffe shop in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, which is controlled by the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A man and his son sit inside a local coffe shop in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, which is controlled by the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)ASSOCIATED PRESS

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — The sudden collapse of the Syrian government and President Bashar Assad’s flight to Russia in December marked a dramatic turning point for the country.

For many, it was a moment of joy after 54 years of Assad family rule and nearly 14 years of a civil war that claimed an estimated half a million lives and displaced half of Syria’s prewar population.

For the people of the Kurdish-ruled enclave in northeast Syria, however, the future remains deeply uncertain.

The shadow of the Islamic State group

A key concern for people in this region is the fate of the estimated 9,000 suspected Islamic State members held in detention centers in northeastern Syria without trial.

While IS has lost control of all of the territory it once held, the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces continue raids on the group's remaining cells, seizing weapons and detaining suspected militants.

SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi told The Associated Press that IS had exploited the recent instability, seizing weapons from abandoned government posts in eastern Syria following the government’s collapse, thus gaining renewed momentum.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Within the heavily secured annex of the al-Hol camp, where 6,300 people from various countries are held, wives and widows of IS members reportedly celebrated the new status quo, anticipating a “liberation” by IS fighters.

Many in the Kurdish region are wary of the Islamist-led interim government under President Ahmad al-Sharaa — formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, a rebel leader once aligned with al-Qaida before severing ties.

Turkey, another layer of complexity in the landscape

An Apache helicopter patrolled the outskirts of the city of Hassakeh as a heavily loaded pickup truck, filled with displaced people and their salvaged belongings — mattresses, cooking pots, clothes — approached a checkpoint en route to Qamishli. They were fleeing the deadly fighting between the SDF and Turkish-backed militants.

The recent meeting between interim President al-Sharaa and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlights these tensions.

At night, the lights of Nusaybin, the adjacent Turkish city, are clearly visible from Qamishli. Despite their proximity, the two cities feel worlds apart; the closed border gives the area a desolate air, broken only by the occasional appearance of a few bored young fighters guarding the frontier.

Images of Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, a Kurdish separatist group, are prominently displayed in shops, adorning walls, and visible on military patches worn by some SDF fighters.

The old market is a vibrant area of Qamishli, where old Chinese sewing machines mix with garment fake brands and pendants of custom jewelry with Kurdish flags. In one of the shops a man who was buying some tea asked an AP photographer for the reason for the reportage, and then told him, “Syria, Turkey, Kurdistan — nobody knows what will happen," before walking away.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 7
One of the victims of Sweden's deadliest mass shooting calle...
WorldFeb. 7
Bangladesh's government warns of stern action after house wh...
WorldFeb. 7
Iran supreme leader says US talks 'not intelligent, wise or ...
WorldFeb. 7
PHOTO COLLECTION: New York Fashion Week

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: Costume Designers Guild Awards
WorldFeb. 7
PHOTO COLLECTION: Costume Designers Guild Awards
Philippine vice president preparing for impeachment battle but silent on option to resign
WorldFeb. 7
Philippine vice president preparing for impeachment battle but silent on option to resign
AP Week in Pictures
WorldFeb. 7
AP Week in Pictures
Search underway in western Alaska for plane carrying 10 people
WorldFeb. 7
Search underway in western Alaska for plane carrying 10 people
Judge in Boston to consider latest bid to block Trump's birthright citizenship order
WorldFeb. 7
Judge in Boston to consider latest bid to block Trump's birthright citizenship order
Dog Show 101: What's what at the Westminster Kennel Club
WorldFeb. 7
Dog Show 101: What's what at the Westminster Kennel Club
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
WorldFeb. 7
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe make the Pro Football Hall of Fame
WorldFeb. 7
Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe make the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy