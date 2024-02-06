QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — The sudden collapse of the Syrian government and President Bashar Assad’s flight to Russia in December marked a dramatic turning point for the country.

For many, it was a moment of joy after 54 years of Assad family rule and nearly 14 years of a civil war that claimed an estimated half a million lives and displaced half of Syria’s prewar population.

For the people of the Kurdish-ruled enclave in northeast Syria, however, the future remains deeply uncertain.

The shadow of the Islamic State group

A key concern for people in this region is the fate of the estimated 9,000 suspected Islamic State members held in detention centers in northeastern Syria without trial.

While IS has lost control of all of the territory it once held, the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces continue raids on the group's remaining cells, seizing weapons and detaining suspected militants.

SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi told The Associated Press that IS had exploited the recent instability, seizing weapons from abandoned government posts in eastern Syria following the government’s collapse, thus gaining renewed momentum.