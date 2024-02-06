VILLA GOBERNADOR GALVEZ, Argentina (AP) — From its headwaters in Brazil, the Paraguay River flows hundreds of miles (kilometers) south to where it joins the Parana River to form a single 2,100-mile (3,400-kilometer) waterway that carries much of the agricultural and mineral wealth of South America to the Atlantic.

The riverine waterway connects Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay and carries much of the world’s soybeans, ore and minerals.

While the Amazon River is longer and bigger, the Parana-Paraguay waterway carries almost as much freight. In a sense, it is the Mississippi River for the nations of South America’s southern cone.

Given the nature of the freight — bulk cargos — most of the thousands of ships that ply this waterway are huge, hulking transports carrying loads for international food conglomerates like Cargill. They tower above the low-lying port towns that dot the length of the Paraguay-Parana.

Into the bowels of the ships are fed unimaginably large quantities of soy beans from warehouses holding equally gargantuan piles of soy, the basic foodstuff for millions of farm animals around the globe.

But like the Mississippi, the waterway known locally as the “hidrovía” also conserves traces of its past.

Fisherman Dante Andino rises at dawn, around 5 a.m. His son Pablo, 14, accompanies him, learning the trade.

The elder Andino puts on his rubber boots and once on the water carefully uncoils the net he will cast by hand four or five times in a day from the prow of his tiny row boat.

On average, that will earn him around $20 per day. His net is the most valuable tool he owns, and the one that is most at risk from the huge freighters. “If we are not careful, they run over our nets and cut them.”

“This waterway has made it very difficult for us fisherman, because for these big ships to pass, they have to dredge out (the river bottom) very deep,” said Andino, as he prepared his net. “They tell us that the river is for agricultural exports, not for fishermen.”

“But we have families, daily expenses, we can't stop,” he said. “I am 35 years old, and stopping fishing now and looking for other work would be difficult.”

Gustavo Idígoras, the head of Argentina's oil and seed business chamber, said the freight traffic on the waterway cannot stop. It's a question of “world food security,” he says.