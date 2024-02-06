All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldOctober 22, 2024

AP PHOTOS: A lifelong Republican transitions to a new party, years after gender reassignment surgery

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A decade ago, Jessie McGrath began a physical transition to make her body match her gender identity. More recently, she underwent a political transformation.

BRYNN ANDERSON, Associated Press
Jessie McGrath, center with hat, cheers as she attends the Democratic National Convention as a delegate in Chicago, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jessie McGrath, center with hat, cheers as she attends the Democratic National Convention as a delegate in Chicago, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jessie McGrath, right, trains Michael Marcheck, left, the proper way to hold, load and shoot a gun while standing in her kitchen before going to a shooting range in Omaha, Neb., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. McGrath says she wants to train members of the LGBTQ Nebraskans how to shoot a gun, so they can be prepare if they ever need to use one. "I also have a lot of kids and I wanted all of them to be able to shoot and to know gun safety requirements." (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jessie McGrath, right, trains Michael Marcheck, left, the proper way to hold, load and shoot a gun while standing in her kitchen before going to a shooting range in Omaha, Neb., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. McGrath says she wants to train members of the LGBTQ Nebraskans how to shoot a gun, so they can be prepare if they ever need to use one. "I also have a lot of kids and I wanted all of them to be able to shoot and to know gun safety requirements." (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Veteran deputy district attorney in Los Angeles Jessie McGrath, 63, of Omaha, Neb., works from her home in Omaha in Omaha, Neb., on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. McGrath works in LA and is also a resident of Nebraska. McGrath bought a home in a specific district to help fight for trans rights in Nebraska. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Veteran deputy district attorney in Los Angeles Jessie McGrath, 63, of Omaha, Neb., works from her home in Omaha in Omaha, Neb., on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. McGrath works in LA and is also a resident of Nebraska. McGrath bought a home in a specific district to help fight for trans rights in Nebraska. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jessie McGrath points to a photograph of herself on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, when she graduated law school as Jeff McGrath, in Lincoln, Neb. "For me, transitioning was the most difficult thing I have ever done but it has also been one of the most rewarding things I have experienced in life. I have absolutely no regrets and I have no desire to go back to being the sad and miserable person I had become prior to my transition." (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jessie McGrath points to a photograph of herself on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, when she graduated law school as Jeff McGrath, in Lincoln, Neb. "For me, transitioning was the most difficult thing I have ever done but it has also been one of the most rewarding things I have experienced in life. I have absolutely no regrets and I have no desire to go back to being the sad and miserable person I had become prior to my transition." (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jessie McGrath talks to a transgender teenager along with her mother, who is a member of the Rainbow Parents of Nebraska in Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. McGrath says "I hope that the future of trans rights is that we will no longer be stigmatized as being inferior or mentally ill and that we can have full participation in society without being marginalized. I hope that eventually being trans will be seen as just another one of the many variations of development that exists within the human species." (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jessie McGrath talks to a transgender teenager along with her mother, who is a member of the Rainbow Parents of Nebraska in Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. McGrath says "I hope that the future of trans rights is that we will no longer be stigmatized as being inferior or mentally ill and that we can have full participation in society without being marginalized. I hope that eventually being trans will be seen as just another one of the many variations of development that exists within the human species." (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jessie McGrath walks out of the women's bathroom at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Neb., on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. McGrath said when she was testifying against LB575, "I actually used it (the women's restroom) with a number of you senators today, and I don't think that the world has come to an end, has it?" (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jessie McGrath walks out of the women's bathroom at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Neb., on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. McGrath said when she was testifying against LB575, "I actually used it (the women's restroom) with a number of you senators today, and I don't think that the world has come to an end, has it?" (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ashley Swartz, left, gives Jessie McGrath, right, a tour of Swartz'a farm in Malmo, Neb., on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Swartz has been a transgender farmer in rural Nebraska for most of her life. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Ashley Swartz, left, gives Jessie McGrath, right, a tour of Swartz'a farm in Malmo, Neb., on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Swartz has been a transgender farmer in rural Nebraska for most of her life. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jessie McGrath looks out to a field of corn during sunset in Omaha, Neb., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. McGrath says "I knew from a young age that I was different. But in the 60s and 70s, we really didn't have a name for it. ... I was able to block it out for long periods of time, or so I thought." (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jessie McGrath looks out to a field of corn during sunset in Omaha, Neb., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. McGrath says "I knew from a young age that I was different. But in the 60s and 70s, we really didn't have a name for it. ... I was able to block it out for long periods of time, or so I thought." (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A decade ago, Jessie McGrath began a physical transition to make her body match her gender identity. More recently, she underwent a political transformation.

A veteran, NRA member and lifelong Republican, McGrath stuck with her political leanings even after starting gender reassignment surgeries in 2014 at the age of 53. Then Donald Trump and his opposition to gender reassignment surgery changed her mind.

“The Trump campaign and his history show he is no friend of trans people," she told The Associated Press.

McGrath grew up on a family farm in Max, Nebraska, a rural town in the state’s southwestern corner that was home to just 149 people in 2022, according to Census data.

She struggled with her gender identity as a child. Growing up in a conservative, religious household, she turned to prayer to calm her inner turmoil. But it only served as a temporary fix.

Her mother died in 2011, and when her step-father died three years later, she returned to Nebraska to clean out their home. She was 53 and experienced an intense bout of gender dysphoria as she sorted through her mother's makeup and clothes, remembering how she used to dress up in them as a child.

That inspired her to go online to find information about people who had gone through with gender reassignment surgery at her age. She joined an online forum that helped her work through her thoughts and feelings. By the end of the year, she knew that she was transgender and wanted to transition physically.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Several months later, in April 2015, while at her parents' farmhouse in Max for an estate sale, she sat with family members to watch the interview in which former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner told journalist Diane Sawyer, “I'm a woman.” McGrath believes that helped her family get a better understanding of what she had been through and where she was going.

Over the last 10 years, she's had countless therapy sessions, doctor's appointments, two major surgeries and hours of electrolysis to get rid of facial hair.

“One thing that hasn’t happened is any form of regret over my decision to transition,” she said. “I have never looked back and asked, was this the right thing to do?”

Even as she transitioned, she still identified strongly with Republican policies.

“My youngest son asked if I was going to become a Democrat," she said. “My kids all got a big laugh when I told him that while I was willing to make some changes in my life, I wasn’t going to do anything as dramatic as that.”

But when she moved back to her native Nebraska from California last year, she registered to vote as a Democrat. This year, she was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention.

She plans to vote for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I hope that if Harris wins we can start to get back to working in the middle and solving many of the problems that we have been ignoring because we haven’t been able to build consensus,” she said. “I also hope that her victory will kill off the ugliness of the MAGA movement and the vitriolic rhetoric that it brings.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Biden has become notably quiet after the 2024 election and D...
WorldNov. 20
Pamela Hayden, longtime 'Simpsons' voice actor, including Ba...
WorldNov. 20
Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit that Gabby Petito's p...
WorldNov. 20
Brazil’s Lula welcomes China's Xi for state visit as ties be...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
As US ramps up nuclear power, fuel supplier plans to enrich more uranium domestically
WorldNov. 20
As US ramps up nuclear power, fuel supplier plans to enrich more uranium domestically
US charges billionaire Gautam Adani with defrauding investors, hiding plan to bribe Indian officials
WorldNov. 20
US charges billionaire Gautam Adani with defrauding investors, hiding plan to bribe Indian officials
Donald Trump's latest branded venture is guitars that cost up to $10,000
WorldNov. 20
Donald Trump's latest branded venture is guitars that cost up to $10,000
Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates among the mourners at singer's funeral
WorldNov. 20
Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates among the mourners at singer's funeral
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holiday Lights Around the World
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holiday Lights Around the World
Lawmakers are concerned about background checks of Trump's Cabinet picks as red flags surface
WorldNov. 20
Lawmakers are concerned about background checks of Trump's Cabinet picks as red flags surface
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support as House Ethics decision looms
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support as House Ethics decision looms
The US is sending antipersonnel land mines to Ukraine. Here's what it means
WorldNov. 20
The US is sending antipersonnel land mines to Ukraine. Here's what it means
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy