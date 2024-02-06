OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A decade ago, Jessie McGrath began a physical transition to make her body match her gender identity. More recently, she underwent a political transformation.

A veteran, NRA member and lifelong Republican, McGrath stuck with her political leanings even after starting gender reassignment surgeries in 2014 at the age of 53. Then Donald Trump and his opposition to gender reassignment surgery changed her mind.

“The Trump campaign and his history show he is no friend of trans people," she told The Associated Press.

McGrath grew up on a family farm in Max, Nebraska, a rural town in the state’s southwestern corner that was home to just 149 people in 2022, according to Census data.

She struggled with her gender identity as a child. Growing up in a conservative, religious household, she turned to prayer to calm her inner turmoil. But it only served as a temporary fix.

Her mother died in 2011, and when her step-father died three years later, she returned to Nebraska to clean out their home. She was 53 and experienced an intense bout of gender dysphoria as she sorted through her mother's makeup and clothes, remembering how she used to dress up in them as a child.

That inspired her to go online to find information about people who had gone through with gender reassignment surgery at her age. She joined an online forum that helped her work through her thoughts and feelings. By the end of the year, she knew that she was transgender and wanted to transition physically.