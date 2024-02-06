All sections
January 2, 2025

AP PHOTOS: A lantern workshop in China makes snakes cute for the Lunar New Year

WEIFANG, China (AP) — The brightly lit snake lanterns coil from oversized heads that don't fit the usual image of the slithery reptile — they are cute.

AP News, Associated Press
Wang Yongxun shows his snake shaped lanterns on display at his workshop factory in Weifang ahead of the Chinese Year of the Snake in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Wang Yongxun shows his snake shaped lanterns on display at his workshop factory in Weifang ahead of the Chinese Year of the Snake in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker walks by illuminated snake shaped lanterns on display with others at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A worker walks by illuminated snake shaped lanterns on display with others at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker adjusts the metal frame of a lantern before welding it at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A worker adjusts the metal frame of a lantern before welding it at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker performs welding on a metal lantern frame at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A worker performs welding on a metal lantern frame at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers weld together metal lantern frames near a snake shaped lantern at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Workers weld together metal lantern frames near a snake shaped lantern at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers weld together metal lantern frames near a snake shaped lantern at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Workers weld together metal lantern frames near a snake shaped lantern at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers layer materials on to the lantern frames at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Workers layer materials on to the lantern frames at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers layer materials on to the lantern frames at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Workers layer materials on to the lantern frames at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker places a layer on to a lantern near snake shaped lanterns at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A worker places a layer on to a lantern near snake shaped lanterns at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wang Yongxun shows one of his lantern that releases bubbles displayed at his workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Wang Yongxun shows one of his lantern that releases bubbles displayed at his workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker walks by a snake shaped lantern on display with others at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A worker walks by a snake shaped lantern on display with others at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker lights up a lantern with the Year of the Snake theme on display at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A worker lights up a lantern with the Year of the Snake theme on display at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers prepare plastic wrappings near a snake shaped lantern ahead of the Chinese Year of the Snake lunar new year at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Workers prepare plastic wrappings near a snake shaped lantern ahead of the Chinese Year of the Snake lunar new year at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wang Yongxun speaks near kites and lanterns on display at his workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Wang Yongxun speaks near kites and lanterns on display at his workshop factory in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker adjusts a 2025 snake shaped lantern at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory ahead of the Chinese Year of the Snake in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A worker adjusts a 2025 snake shaped lantern at Wang Yongxun's workshop factory ahead of the Chinese Year of the Snake in Weifang in eastern China's Shandong province on Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)ASSOCIATED PRESS

It's the year of the snake in the Chinese zodiac, and in an era when cuteness reigns supreme, a workshop in eastern China is churning out hundreds of snake lanterns with cartoony big eyes — and smiles instead of flickering tongues — for Lunar New Year displays at parks, tourist sites and shopping malls.

“When you come close, you can see they look like snakes, but with a cute feeling," said Wang Yongxun, the owner of the workshop in Weifang city in Shandong province.

The colorful lanterns stand taller than the average person and are built on wiry metal frames. They incorporate dragon elements, Wang said, as the snake is known as the “little dragon” in Chinese culture.

The Chinese zodiac is a 12-year cycle with a different animal for each year, and the year of the snake, which begins Jan. 29, follows the year of the dragon.

The snake is a symbol of spirituality, reproduction and longevity in China but may also represent evil and danger.

While they can give people a feeling of terror, snakes were considered a guardian of the home in ancient Chinese culture and harming them would bring bad luck, said Wang Juan, a folklore expert at Peking University.

“We have played down the aggressiveness of the snake, so it is culturalized,” she said. "This is what we call the incorporation of nature into the sequences of human beings and a manifestation of mutual care between humans and nature.”

___

Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang contributed to this story.

