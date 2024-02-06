All sections
WorldDecember 1, 2024

AP PHOTOS: A Japanese artist finds solace and global fans with intricate leaf-cutting

MAYUKO ONO, SHUJI KAJIYAMA and MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
Japanese leaf-cutting artist, who goes by the name Lito, holds his freshly cut work featuring a frog with an umbrella, during an interview in Tokyo Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japanese leaf-cutting artist, who goes by the name Lito, looks at his freshly cut work featuring a frog with an umbrella, during an interview in Tokyo Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated photo provided by Japanese leaf-cutting artist, who goes by the name Lito, shows his work titled: "Thirty-six views of Mt. Fuji : The Great Wave off Kanagawa." (Lito via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated photo provided by Japanese leaf-cutting artist, who goes by the name Lito, shows his work titled: "Leaf Aquarium." (Lito via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated photo provided by Japanese leaf-cutting artist, who goes by the name Lito, shows his work titled: "Wait a second! That's my baby!" (Lito via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated photo provided by Japanese leaf-cutting artist, who goes by the name Lito, shows his work titled: "Choju Giga/Scrolls of Frolicking Animals." (Lito via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japanese leaf-cutting artist, who goes by the name Lito, speaks during an interview in Tokyo Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japanese leaf-cutting artist, who goes by the name Lito, outlines on the leaf with a pen for his work in Tokyo Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japanese leaf-cutting artist, who goes by the name Lito, cuts a leaf with a design knife for his work, during an interview in Tokyo Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japanese leaf-cutting artist, who goes by the name Lito, uses a design knife, cutting a leaf for his work, during an interview in Tokyo Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japanese leaf-cutting artist, who goes by the name Lito, holds his freshly cut work featuring a frog with an umbrella during an interview in Tokyo Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japanese leaf-cutting artist, who goes by the name Lito, looks at his work featuring a frog with an umbrella, during an interview in Tokyo Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japanese leaf-cutting artist, who goes by the name Lito, looks at his freshly cut work featuring a frog with an umbrella, during an interview in Tokyo Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOKYO (AP) — A frog holding a taro-leaf umbrella. A parade of frolicking animals. An Ukiyo-e style Mount Fuji. Giant waves. A Japanese artist who goes by the name Lito carves these delicate designs on fallen leaves, giving life back to them.

The world of Lito’s delicate art, which he began in 2020 and posts on social media almost daily, has won fans from around the world. The leaf art has also given him solace after earlier struggles with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, and a purpose in life — the joy of making people happy with his art.

He enjoys working at night. From a pile of leaves treated with a wrinkle-free chemical, he picks one and places it on a cutting board.

First, he outlines the design on the leaf with a pen in his right hand. Then he takes a design knife in his left hand and starts cutting the leaf carefully. Slowly, the leaf begins to take the shape of a frog carrying an umbrella — a simple design he demonstrated in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

More complex, highly intensive work on a single leaf can take more than eight hours to complete.

His leaf-cutting works include titles such as “Scrolls of Frolicking Animals,” “Leaf Aquarium,” and “Thirty-six Views of Mt. Fuji: The Great Wave off Kanagawa.” Each piece includes his own twists, and often uses animals.

“I would rather finish it in one go when I am focused,” Lito, 38, said. He didn't want to disclose his real name for personal reasons.

Since his childhood, Lito says he has had high levels of concentration and patience. But he had trouble fitting into what was considered the norm at school or at work, despite all his efforts. He struggled to interpret others' feelings and to avoid confrontations.

After years of difficulty, he went to a hospital at age 30 and was told he has ADHD, a diagnosis that he felt explained why he has always done things differently.

He saw no point in forcing himself to do things the same way as other people, and began to adjust his life.

In early 2020, Lito came across the art of leaf cutting. He saw it as the perfect use of his patience and concentration.

Word of his skills has spread across social media, and he has published books on his leaf-cutting work. He holds a near monthly solo exhibition in various places in Japan.

“If I can make people happy by doing what I am doing, I want to do more. That’s my driving force for what's next,” Lito says.

