All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 8, 2024

AP Photos: 35 years after the Berlin Wall opened, fragments of East Germany's border remain

BERLIN (AP) — Most of communist East Germany's heavily fortified border was torn down quickly after it was opened in 1989, but there are still places where visitors can see the remains of the Berlin Wall and other sections of the frontier.

AP News, Associated Press
The evening sun lights remains of the Berlin Wall at the official Berlin Wall memorial site at Bernauer Strasse, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The evening sun lights remains of the Berlin Wall at the official Berlin Wall memorial site at Bernauer Strasse, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Remains of the Berlin Wall at the official Berlin Wall memorial side at Bernauer Strasse, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Remains of the Berlin Wall at the official Berlin Wall memorial side at Bernauer Strasse, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Visitors walk along remains of the Berlin Wall at the official Berlin Wall memorial site at Bernauer Strasse, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Visitors walk along remains of the Berlin Wall at the official Berlin Wall memorial site at Bernauer Strasse, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A visitor looks through a gap in remains of the Berlin Wall at the official Berlin Wall memorial site at Bernauer Strasse, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A visitor looks through a gap in remains of the Berlin Wall at the official Berlin Wall memorial site at Bernauer Strasse, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The evening sun shines on remains of the Berlin Wall at the official Berlin Wall memorial site at Bernauer Strasse, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The evening sun shines on remains of the Berlin Wall at the official Berlin Wall memorial site at Bernauer Strasse, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person walks along the so-called East Side Gallery, a popular place for street art on remains of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A person walks along the so-called East Side Gallery, a popular place for street art on remains of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather at a paining of former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, left, kissing former East German leader Erich Honecker at the so called East Side Gallery, a popular place for street art on remains of Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
People gather at a paining of former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, left, kissing former East German leader Erich Honecker at the so called East Side Gallery, a popular place for street art on remains of Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather at a painting at the so-called East Side Gallery, a popular place for street art on remains of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
People gather at a painting at the so-called East Side Gallery, a popular place for street art on remains of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather at a painting at the so-called East Side Gallery, a popular place for street art on remains of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
People gather at a painting at the so-called East Side Gallery, a popular place for street art on remains of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather at a painting at the so-called East Side Gallery, a popular place for street art on remains of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
People gather at a painting at the so-called East Side Gallery, a popular place for street art on remains of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Remains of the former Berlin Wall are covered with graffiti at the Mauerpark (Wall Park) in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Remains of the former Berlin Wall are covered with graffiti at the Mauerpark (Wall Park) in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Graffiti-covered remains of the former Berlin Wall stand at a cemetery in central Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Graffiti-covered remains of the former Berlin Wall stand at a cemetery in central Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Crosses of a cemetery stand in front of remains of the Berlin Wall in central Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Crosses of a cemetery stand in front of remains of the Berlin Wall in central Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Remains of the Berlin Wall stand next to graves on a cemetery in Central Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Remains of the Berlin Wall stand next to graves on a cemetery in Central Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Original segments of the Berlin Wall for sale stand on a closed property in Teltow, near Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Original segments of the Berlin Wall for sale stand on a closed property in Teltow, near Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather at a painting at the so-called East Side Gallery, a popular place for street art on remains of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
People gather at a painting at the so-called East Side Gallery, a popular place for street art on remains of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stones on the street mark the course of the former Berlin Wall near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Stones on the street mark the course of the former Berlin Wall near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stones on the street mark the course of the former Berlin Wall near the former Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Stones on the street mark the course of the former Berlin Wall near the former Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The inscription " At 19:05 The DDR (former East Germany) opens its borders - news alert of the AP" is embedded in the ground near the former border checkpoint between East and West at Bornholmer Strasse in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The inscription " At 19:05 The DDR (former East Germany) opens its borders - news alert of the AP" is embedded in the ground near the former border checkpoint between East and West at Bornholmer Strasse in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BERLIN (AP) — Most of communist East Germany's heavily fortified border was torn down quickly after it was opened in 1989, but there are still places where visitors can see the remains of the Berlin Wall and other sections of the frontier.

East Germany closed the border in Berlin on Aug. 13, 1961, and expanded the Wall into an increasingly elaborate fortification snaking through the city and around the capitalist enclave of West Berlin.

The Wall plugged the last gap in the border between east and west. East Germany's leadership had already sealed off the country's main frontier with West Germany, snaking from the Baltic Sea to Czechoslovakia, in 1952. It stayed that way until the border was opened on Nov. 9, 1989.

The Bornholmer Strasse crossing in Berlin was the first to open that night. Border guards, who hadn't received orders to let anyone pass, gave way under pressure from a large crowd demanding to be let through after an off-handed announcement of new regulations by Politburo spokesperson Günter Schabowski.

Today, a section of Wall slabs with photos of those events and a series of plaques marking the night's main developments — including an alert sent by The Associated Press’ German service — stands at the former crossing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The longest section of Wall remaining in Berlin is the East Side Gallery, where the once-gray concrete slabs are covered with murals that were painted by 118 artists after the opening of the border.

Otherwise, the Wall has largely disappeared now and much of the former “death strip” — between the exterior wall that faced West Berlin and an interior wall that faced east — has been built over.

Among the exceptions is a strip of the former border at the Bernauer Strasse memorial site in downtown Berlin, and there are fragments dotted around elsewhere in the city and on its edges.

In most cases, the main East-West German border outside Berlin consisted of heavily fortified fences rather than walls. There were a few exceptions, however: most famously in the village of Moedlareuth, divided between Bavaria and the eastern region of Thuringia, which earned the nickname “Little Berlin.” Part of Moedlareuth's border can still be seen today.

Germany was reunified on Oct. 3, 1990, less than a year after the border opened.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support...
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy