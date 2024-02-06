BERLIN (AP) — Most of communist East Germany's heavily fortified border was torn down quickly after it was opened in 1989, but there are still places where visitors can see the remains of the Berlin Wall and other sections of the frontier.

East Germany closed the border in Berlin on Aug. 13, 1961, and expanded the Wall into an increasingly elaborate fortification snaking through the city and around the capitalist enclave of West Berlin.

The Wall plugged the last gap in the border between east and west. East Germany's leadership had already sealed off the country's main frontier with West Germany, snaking from the Baltic Sea to Czechoslovakia, in 1952. It stayed that way until the border was opened on Nov. 9, 1989.

The Bornholmer Strasse crossing in Berlin was the first to open that night. Border guards, who hadn't received orders to let anyone pass, gave way under pressure from a large crowd demanding to be let through after an off-handed announcement of new regulations by Politburo spokesperson Günter Schabowski.

Today, a section of Wall slabs with photos of those events and a series of plaques marking the night's main developments — including an alert sent by The Associated Press’ German service — stands at the former crossing.