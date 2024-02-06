Snow blanketed Santiago, the Chilean capital, in May 2024 — a rare and stunning sight that marked the coldest month in the city in over 70 years.

The unusual weather event stood in stark contrast to the severe drought that gripped the Amazon rainforest just a few months later, cracking the basins of the Negro River in the Brazilian port of Manaus and allowing people to walk along some parts of the Amazon River in Santa Sofia, Colombia.

The Associated Press, sensitive to the impact of natural phenomena and disasters, captured the raw power of nature as it ravaged Latin America in 2024, a year marked by extreme weather events and climate change.

High temperatures and drought fueled wildfires across Peru, Bolivia, and Ecuador.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season Hurricane season hit Caribbean islands, stirred the coasts of the Gulf of Mexico and devastated land in the southern United States, in a year with 11 tropical storms — above the usual average of seven — that left death and destruction in their wake.

Beryl set a new record as the first Category 4 hurricane to form in June, impacting Carriacou, Grenada. Subsequent storms, Helene and Milton, exacerbated the region’s wet season, delivering triple the average September-October rainfall.