An insect hovers near flowers decorating the area around the holy remains of Saint Dimitrie Bassarabov, the patron saint of the Romanian capital, at the end of a religious procession in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A municipal worker shows owlets rescued from a fallen tree after a powerful storm in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Deer cross a road in the Taunus forest in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Grey heron preening its features on a lake in city park in Tallinn, Estonia, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An animal runs through grass while fleeing flames as the Park Fire tears through the Cohasset community in Butte County, Calif., on July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A spider waits for his prey in the center of its net covered by water droplets, in the forest outside Tallinn, Estonia, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A young macaque chews on a leaf in the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Ubud on the island of Bali in Indonesia on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A gosling sits in its mother's plumage in a meadow in Frankfurt, Germany, April 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A polar bear and a cub search for scraps in a large pile of bowhead whale bones left from the village's subsistence hunting at the end of an unused airstrip near the village of Kaktovik, Alaska, on Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A bee flies to a sunflower on a field in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A humpback whale breaches off near Iguana Island, Panama, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A peacock displays its tail feathers to hens during their mating ritual on the gardens of the Pimenta Palace Municipal Museum in Lisbon, Friday, April 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Deer rut in the early morning fog in Bushy Park, south west London, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Anteaters play on the grounds of the non-profit wildlife park Selva Teneek where animals are being treated for heat stress amid a continuing heat wave and drought, in Ciudad Valles, Mexico, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Mauricio Palos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A beetle basks in the sun on a city meadow in Tallinn, Estonia, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A bird is hand-fed a worm at the non-profit wildlife park Selva Teneek where animals are being treated for heat stress amid a continuing heat wave and drought, in Ciudad Valles, Mexico, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Mauricio Palos) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A starling sits on the back of a horse as another looks on at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kenya Wildlife Service rangers and capture team release five elephants at Aberdare National Park, located in central Kenya Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

An adult periodical cicada sheds its nymphal skin on May 11, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A cormorant gets a running start to take off from the calm waters of Northeast Harbor, Maine, at sunrise Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Chinkara gazelle fawn rests in the plumage of a peacock at an animal rescue center on a hot summer day in Bikaner, Rajasthan, India, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Dinesh Gupta) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A wild boar runs through the deep grass in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, early Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A pair of bald eagles call out while resting on a tree next to Union Bay, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A black rhino, on the Red List of Threatened Species according to IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature), eats grass at Nairobi National Park, on the outskirts of Nairobi, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A colony of sea lions rest at Playa Mann on San Cristobal Island, Ecuador in the Galapagos on Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Alie Skowronski) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A hummingbird approaches a flower in the outfield lawn during a spring training baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two giraffes roam around Nairobi National Park, on the outskirts of Nairobi, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) ASSOCIATED PRESS

One of the newly-born twin panda bear cubs, named Meng Hao and Meng Tian or Leni and Lotti, looks out of the enclosure, during the official presentation of their names, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A pheasant flaps its wings in a meadow in Frankfurt, Germany, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A pure-bred Siamese crocodile hatchling pokes its head out of its shell at Phnom Tamao in Cambodia's Takeo Province, on July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Anton L. Delgado) ASSOCIATED PRESS