WorldJanuary 10, 2025

AP photographer captures speed and breathtaking landscapes at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia

Associated Press photographer Christophe Ena's images from the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia capture the speed, driving skill and spectacular desert views of one of the world's most breathtaking auto racing events.

AP News, Associated Press
Driver Henk Lategan and co-driver Brett Cummings compete during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally between Al Henakiyah and Alula, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Driver Henk Lategan and co-driver Brett Cummings compete during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally between Al Henakiyah and Alula, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Driver Carlos Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz compete during the stage two, day One, of the Dakar Rally with start in Bisha and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Driver Carlos Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz compete during the stage two, day One, of the Dakar Rally with start in Bisha and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A man and his son watch the riders during the prologue of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A man and his son watch the riders during the prologue of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Driver Mathieu Serradori and co-driver Loic Minaudier compete during stage one of the Dakar Rally with start and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Driver Mathieu Serradori and co-driver Loic Minaudier compete during stage one of the Dakar Rally with start and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Rider Jordan Strachan falls as he competes during stage one of the Dakar Rally with start and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Rider Jordan Strachan falls as he competes during stage one of the Dakar Rally with start and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Riders prepare prior to the start of stage two, day two, of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Riders prepare prior to the start of stage two, day two, of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A overview of the bivouac camp during the stage one of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A overview of the bivouac camp during the stage one of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Truck driver Martin Macik, co-drivers David Svanda and Frantisek Tomasek compete during the prologue of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Truck driver Martin Macik, co-drivers David Svanda and Frantisek Tomasek compete during the prologue of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Driver Joao Ferreira and co-driver Filipe Palmeiro, in the car at left, compete during stage one of the Dakar Rally with start and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Driver Joao Ferreira and co-driver Filipe Palmeiro, in the car at left, compete during stage one of the Dakar Rally with start and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Camels run near the route of the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally between Al Henakiyah and Alula, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Camels run near the route of the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally between Al Henakiyah and Alula, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A rider competes during the third stage of the Dakar Rally between Bisha and Al-Henakiyah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A rider competes during the third stage of the Dakar Rally between Bisha and Al-Henakiyah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
The car of driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin is stopped after a crash during the third stage of the Dakar Rally between Bisha and Al-Henakiyah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
The car of driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin is stopped after a crash during the third stage of the Dakar Rally between Bisha and Al-Henakiyah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Edouard Boulanger compete during the prologue of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Edouard Boulanger compete during the prologue of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Riders have dinner at the bivouac area after stage two of the Dakar Rally with start in Bisha and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Riders have dinner at the bivouac area after stage two of the Dakar Rally with start in Bisha and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A man takes pictures of Goncalo Gurreiro and co-driver Cadu Sachs as they change a wheel during stage two of the Dakar Rally with start in Bisha and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A man takes pictures of Goncalo Gurreiro and co-driver Cadu Sachs as they change a wheel during stage two of the Dakar Rally with start in Bisha and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Toyota driver Yazeed Al Rajhi, left, and Ford driver Nasser Al-Attiyah pray at the bivouac area after stage two of the Dakar Rally with start in Bisha and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Toyota driver Yazeed Al Rajhi, left, and Ford driver Nasser Al-Attiyah pray at the bivouac area after stage two of the Dakar Rally with start in Bisha and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Jerome Martiny of Belgium rides during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Jerome Martiny of Belgium rides during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally between Alula and Hail, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Rider Ross Branch competes during the third stage of the Dakar Rally between Bisha and Alula, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Rider Ross Branch competes during the third stage of the Dakar Rally between Bisha and Alula, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Rider Ricky Brabec competes during the third stage of the Dakar Rally between Bisha and Al-Henakiyah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Rider Ricky Brabec competes during the third stage of the Dakar Rally between Bisha and Al-Henakiyah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Associated Press photographer Christophe Ena's images from the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia capture the speed, driving skill and spectacular desert views of one of the world's most breathtaking auto racing events.

South African Henk Lategan is in the lead of the top car class in his Toyota after Thursday's 428-kilometer (266-mile) fifth stage. Friday is a rest day.

There was plenty of action in the first week as defending champion Carlos Sainz and nine-time world rally champion Sebastian Loeb both saw their Dakar hopes ended following crashes.

The Dakar Rally began in 1978 as a contest stretching from the French capital Paris to Dakar, the capital of Senegal in West Africa, across the Sahara Desert, but it hasn't been held in Africa since 2007.

After security concerns forced the 2008 edition to be canceled, the Dakar Rally moved first to South America and then in 2020 to Saudi Arabia.

This year's rally runs nearly 8,000 kilometers (nearly 5,000 miles) across the deserts of Saudi Arabia. It finishes Jan. 17 in Shubaytah in the east of Saudi Arabia.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

