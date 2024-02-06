All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldOctober 31, 2024

AP Photo: Garlands and treats for beloved dogs in Nepal’s annual Kukur Puja festival

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Dogs across Nepal were honored during the annual festival of “Kukur Puja” on Thursday, with offerings of flower garlands, treats and vermillion marks on their heads.

AP News, Associated Press
A Nepal's Armed Police Force dog sits decorated with a garland of flowers after being worshipped at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
A Nepal's Armed Police Force dog sits decorated with a garland of flowers after being worshipped at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Nepal's Armed Police Force member worships a dog at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
A Nepal's Armed Police Force member worships a dog at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Nepal's Armed Police Force dog displays skills at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshiped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
A Nepal's Armed Police Force dog displays skills at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshiped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nepal's Armed Police Force get ready with their dog to display skills at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshiped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Nepal's Armed Police Force get ready with their dog to display skills at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshiped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A dog waits for its turn to be worshiped at Nepal's Armed Police Force kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshiped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
A dog waits for its turn to be worshiped at Nepal's Armed Police Force kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshiped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nepal's Armed Police Force get ready with their dog to displays skills at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshiped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Nepal's Armed Police Force get ready with their dog to displays skills at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshiped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nepal's Armed Police Force get ready with their dog to worship at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshiped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Nepal's Armed Police Force get ready with their dog to worship at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshiped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Nepal's Armed Police Force personnel worships the dog at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshiped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
A Nepal's Armed Police Force personnel worships the dog at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshiped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nepal's Armed Police Force personnel worship their dogs at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Nepal's Armed Police Force personnel worship their dogs at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Nepal's Armed Police Force member worships a dog at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
A Nepal's Armed Police Force member worships a dog at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A dog is worshipped during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
A dog is worshipped during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Nepal's Armed Police Force dog displays skills at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
A Nepal's Armed Police Force dog displays skills at their kennel division during Kukkur Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Every year, dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of five days long Hindu festival Tihar. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Dogs across Nepal were honored during the annual festival of “Kukur Puja” on Thursday, with offerings of flower garlands, treats and vermillion marks on their heads.

In Nepal, the second day of Tihar — also known as Diwali — is Kukur Puja, dedicated to canines. Pet owners and others perform rituals to honor both pets and stray dogs.

At the Nepal police canine center in Kathmandu, handlers celebrated their service dogs.

At least eight dogs were lined up for the ritual, and they later demonstrated skills like jumping through fire rings and following commands such as standing on their hind legs and fetching.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Today, we honor these dogs for their invaluable contributions, as they determinedly assist in keeping us safe, from detecting explosives to rescuing those in need during disaster events,” said Ram Narayan KC, Deputy Branch Chief of the Canine Division.

In Hindu-majority Nepal, dogs are believed to be messengers of Yamraj, the god of death, and worshiping them is said to please him.

The five-day Tihar festival begins with worshipping crows, followed by dogs and then cows, which are considered sacred in Nepal.

The remaining two days includes one honoring the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, and on the last day sisters gather to pray for their brothers’ well-being.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support...
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winnin...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
WorldNov. 20
US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down after receiving warning of 'significant' Russian air attack
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy