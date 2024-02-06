KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Dogs across Nepal were honored during the annual festival of “Kukur Puja” on Thursday, with offerings of flower garlands, treats and vermillion marks on their heads.

In Nepal, the second day of Tihar — also known as Diwali — is Kukur Puja, dedicated to canines. Pet owners and others perform rituals to honor both pets and stray dogs.

At the Nepal police canine center in Kathmandu, handlers celebrated their service dogs.

At least eight dogs were lined up for the ritual, and they later demonstrated skills like jumping through fire rings and following commands such as standing on their hind legs and fetching.