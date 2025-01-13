All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 13, 2025

AP Photo Gallery: Young people in Japan mark Coming of Age Day with sumptuous kimonos

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Japan's Coming of Age Day is a sure sign of winter, arriving after New Year celebrations and ahead of the cherry blossom parties of early spring.

AP News, Associated Press
Men wearing suits and women wearing kimono arrive for the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Men wearing suits and women wearing kimono arrive for the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young adults arrive for the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Young adults arrive for the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young adults arrive for the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Young adults arrive for the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Kimono-clad woman wearing tabi socks and zori sandals takes stairs to celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A Kimono-clad woman wearing tabi socks and zori sandals takes stairs to celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young adults celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Young adults celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A kimono-clad woman arrives to celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A kimono-clad woman arrives to celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kimono-clad women walk to the venue of a ceremony to celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Kimono-clad women walk to the venue of a ceremony to celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kimono-clad women arrive at a security checkpoint before a ceremony to celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Kimono-clad women arrive at a security checkpoint before a ceremony to celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kimono-clad women are checked at a security checkpoint as they arrive to celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Kimono-clad women are checked at a security checkpoint as they arrive to celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young people celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Young people celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kimono-clad women celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Kimono-clad women celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young people sing as they celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Young people sing as they celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young people leave after a ceremony celebrating the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Young people leave after a ceremony celebrating the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young people take a selfie as they celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Young people take a selfie as they celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A kimono-clad woman walks as she celebrates the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A kimono-clad woman walks as she celebrates the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kimono-clad women embrace each other as they celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Kimono-clad women embrace each other as they celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A kimono-clad woman celebrates the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A kimono-clad woman celebrates the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kimono-clad women take a selfie as they celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Kimono-clad women take a selfie as they celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kimono-clad women with hair ornament celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Kimono-clad women with hair ornament celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A kimono-clad woman is checked at a security point as she arrives to celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A kimono-clad woman is checked at a security point as she arrives to celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kimono-clad women take a photo after a ceremony to celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Kimono-clad women take a photo after a ceremony to celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A kimono-clad woman stands in the shade as she celebrates the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A kimono-clad woman stands in the shade as she celebrates the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kimono-clad women celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Kimono-clad women celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kimono-clad women run a pedestrian crossing as they arrive to celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Kimono-clad women run a pedestrian crossing as they arrive to celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kimono-clad women stand in an empty venue of a ceremony as they celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Kimono-clad women stand in an empty venue of a ceremony as they celebrate the Coming-of-Age Day, a centuries-old tradition and national holiday celebrating the milestone from child to adult, in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Japan's Coming of Age Day is a sure sign of winter, arriving after New Year celebrations and ahead of the cherry blossom parties of early spring.

The national holiday is held on the second Monday of January. Citizens around the nation turn out to admire the elaborate outfits young people don to celebrate the milestone from child to adult. The age of adulthood has been lowered from 20 to 18, but many of the participants are still 20-year-olds.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The men usually wear sober black suits, but the women are resplendent in kimonos woven in lustrous patterns — often of flowers — and a bright array of colors, many with elaborately constructed hairdos and fancy handbags.

In photos by chief Tokyo photographer Eugene Hoshiko, throngs of young people can be seen Monday milling about on the streets of Yokohama, a city that forms part of Greater Tokyo. The women are wearing fur muffs to keep off the chill. One woman chats on her cellphone. There are wide smiles and self-conscious poses, selfies and hugs.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 13
Progress made in talks over Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hosta...
WorldJan. 13
Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall Street's retrea...
WorldJan. 13
Los Angeles wildfire death toll surges to 24 as firefighters...
WorldJan. 13
Ripples of Los Angeles fires continue as Meghan delays Netfl...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to know about the latest effort to bring an end to Turkey's 40-year Kurdish conflict
WorldJan. 13
What to know about the latest effort to bring an end to Turkey's 40-year Kurdish conflict
China's exports in December grew 10.7%, beating estimates as higher US tariffs loom
WorldJan. 13
China's exports in December grew 10.7%, beating estimates as higher US tariffs loom
During the NFL playoffs, NBC offers a reminder: The NBA is coming back to its platforms next season
WorldJan. 13
During the NFL playoffs, NBC offers a reminder: The NBA is coming back to its platforms next season
PHOTO COLLECTION: Winter Blasts Weather
WorldJan. 13
PHOTO COLLECTION: Winter Blasts Weather
India kicks off a massive Hindu festival touted as the world's largest religious gathering
WorldJan. 13
India kicks off a massive Hindu festival touted as the world's largest religious gathering
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Rehearsal
WorldJan. 13
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Rehearsal
Clippers, Lakers to resume their wildfire-delayed schedules on Monday
WorldJan. 12
Clippers, Lakers to resume their wildfire-delayed schedules on Monday
Canada's Trudeau urges US consumers to consider the harm of Trump's tariff threats
WorldJan. 12
Canada's Trudeau urges US consumers to consider the harm of Trump's tariff threats
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy