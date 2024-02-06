AP Decision Notes: What to expect in North Carolina on Election Day

Ballot measure: N.C. 1 (Citizenship Requirement to Vote General).

Other races of interest

U.S. House, Agriculture Commissioner, Attorney General, Auditor, Court of Appeals, Insurance Commissioner, Labor Commissioner, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Supreme Court, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Treasurer, state Senate, state House.

Decision Notes

North Carolina has a track record of counting votes relatively quickly, leaving only about 1% of the vote uncounted after election night. This year, the count could be slowed in some areas due to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. State elections officials approved emergency measures in nearly 30 western counties and tribal areas giving voters additional options for turning in their absentee ballots.

State law allows county elections officials to begin tabulating mail ballots before the polls have closed on Election Day. As a result, the first votes reported on election night will include many of these mail ballots. Overall, these ballots have tended to favor Democrats, ever since the issue of early and mail voting became highly politicized during the 2020 election. This means that the Democratic candidate in a competitive contest could take an early lead in the vote count in the initial vote reports after polls close, even though the race may tighten considerably as more votes are tabulated.

In the 2022 U.S. Senate race, for example, Democrat Cheri Beasley took a 20 point lead over Ted Budd when the first batches of votes were released after polls closed. That lead disappeared after about 90 minutes, when Budd overtook Beasley in the vote count and went on to win the seat. Mail and early in-person votes accounted for about 59% of all ballots in that election.

In statewide elections, the Democratic strongholds are in the Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro and Fayetteville areas, while Republicans tend to perform best in the western, eastern and southeastern areas of the state. When Barack Obama carried North Carolina in 2008, he won beyond the safe Democratic areas and picked up an additional 11 counties in what were moderate Republican areas. More than half of those counties may have moved out of reach for Democrats today, as Trump outperformed Biden by double-digit margins in 2020. But that same year, Democratic Gov. Cooper picked up Granville, Pasquotank and Scotland counties in his successful reelection bid and reduced the margin in others.

Other counties to watch include Nash, northeast of Raleigh, and New Hanover on the Atlantic Coast. They are two of only 10 counties across the seven presidential battlegrounds that flipped from Trump to Biden. Nash is expected to complete its vote count by around 10 p.m. ET, followed by New Hanover about half an hour later.

The Associated Press doesn’t make projections and will declare a winner only when it has determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap. If a race hasn’t been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, like candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear it hasn’t declared a winner and explain why.

There are no automatic recounts in North Carolina, but candidates may request and pay for one if the margin is less than 0.5% of the total votes or 10,000 votes for statewide races or 1% for non-statewide races. The AP may declare a winner in a race that is eligible for a recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome.

Past presidential results

2020: Trump (R) 50%, Biden (D) 49%, AP race call: Fri. Nov. 13, 2020, 3:49 p.m. ET.

Voter registration and turnout

Registered voters: 7,666,436 (as of Sept. 1, 2024). 31% Democrats, 30% Republicans.

Voter turnout in 2020 presidential election: 75% of registered voters.

Pre-Election Day voting

Votes cast before Election Day 2020: about 84% of the total vote.

Votes cast before Election Day 2022: about 58% of the total vote.

Votes cast before Election Day 2024: See AP Advance Vote tracker.

How long does vote-counting take?

First votes reported, Nov. 3, 2020: 7:42 p.m. ET.

By midnight ET: about 99% of total votes cast were reported.

___

Associated Press writers Rebecca Reynolds, Paul Wiseman and Maya Sweedler contributed to this report.

___

Read more about how U.S. elections work at Explaining Election 2024, a series from The Associated Press aimed at helping make sense of the American democracy. The AP receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.