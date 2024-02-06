AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Nevada on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nevada is once again home to competitive races that could determine control of the White House and the U.S. Senate. It is also one of 10 states where voters will decide a high-profile ballot measure on abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Nevada has six electoral votes, making it the smallest prize of the seven presidential battleground states that Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump and their campaigns view as critical to winning the presidency. Both candidates have made multiple campaign stops in Nevada since becoming their parties’ nominees over the summer.

In a race for a seat in the closely divided U.S. Senate, Democratic incumbent Jacky Rosenseeks a second term against Republican Sam Brown, a retired Army captain who ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination for the state’s other U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

Voters will also decide ballot measures that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution, require voters to show photo identification in order to vote and adopt a nonpartisan, ranked-choice voting system in future elections.

Nevada has one of the nation’s best track records as a presidential bellwether. The candidate who won the state has gone on to win the White House in 27 of the last 30 presidential elections. It voted for the losing candidate only in 1908, 1976 and 2016, when Democrat Hillary Clinton carried the state. Democrats have won Nevada in the last four presidential elections.

Election Day

Nov. 5.

Poll closing time

10 p.m. ET.

Presidential electoral votes

6 awarded to statewide winner.

Key races and candidates

President: Harris (D) vs. Trump (R) vs. Chase Oliver (Libertarian) vs. Joel Skousen (Independent American Party) vs. “None of these candidates.”

U.S. Senate: Rosen (D) vs. Brown (R) and two others plus “None of these candidates.”

Ballot measures: Question 6 (Right to abortion), Question 3 (Top-five primary, ranked choice general election), Question 7 (Require photo ID to vote).

Other races on interest

U.S. House, state Senate, state Assembly, state Supreme Court and Washoe county commissioner.

Decision Notes

Nevada conducts its elections predominantly by mail. In 2021, the state adopted a law requiring mail-in ballots to be automatically sent to active voters, making permanent an emergency measure implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the midterm elections the following year, about 80% of voters cast their ballots in-person before Election Day or by mail.

Mail ballots that are postmarked by Election Day will be counted if they are received by Nov. 9, four days after Election Day. With a large number of mail ballots potentially arriving after Election Day, the outcome of some highly competitive races might not be determined until these additional mail ballots are received and tabulated. State Republicans challenged this law, but a federal court dismissed the lawsuit in July. In recent elections, votes counted after Election Day have been heavily Democratic.