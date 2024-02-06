NEW YORK (AP) — An assistant U.S. attorney involved in prosecuting New York City Mayor Eric Adams became at least the seventh person to resign from the Justice Department in a standoff over the future of the corruption case, telling the department's second-in-command Friday that it would take a “fool” or a “coward” to meet his demand to drop the charges.

Prosecutor Hagan Scotten became the latest casualty in an epic showdown between Justice Department leadership in Washington and its office in New York, which has long prided itself on its independence.

Scotten, along with other prosecutors in the case against Adams, was suspended with pay on Thursday by acting deputy U.S. Attorney General Emil Bove, who launched a probe of the prosecutors that he said would determine whether they kept their jobs.

Bove, who had represented Donald Trump against criminal charges before he was reelected as president in November, on Monday directed Danielle Sassoon, a Republican and the interim U.S. attorney in New York, to drop the charges against Adams.

Instead, she resigned on Thursday, along with five high-ranking Justice Department officials in Washington, a day after she sent a letter to Trump's new attorney general, Pam Bondi.

In response to her resignation, Bove wrote a scathing and scolding letter back.

Bove conferred with prosecutors in the department’s public integrity section Friday and instructed them to decide among themselves who should sign on to a motion to dismiss Adams’ case. The section’s acting chief was among the officials who quit Thursday.

Bondi, in Germany for a security conference, told Fox News “it is my understanding that it is being dismissed today," though she may have meant that's when she expects the Justice Department to file its motion to dismiss the case. A judge would still have to sign off on ending the matter.

Bondi’s chief of staff, Chad Mizelle, called the department’s decision to drop the case “yet another indication that this DOJ will return to its core function of prosecuting dangerous criminals, not pursuing politically motivated witch hunts.”

“The fact that those who indicted and prosecuted the case refused to follow a direct command is further proof of the disordered and ulterior motives of the prosecutors," Mizelle said in an emailed statement. “Such individuals have no place at DOJ.”

Scotten is an Army veteran who earned two Bronze medals serving in Iraq as a Special Forces troop commander. He graduated from Harvard Law School at the top of his class in 2010 and clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts.

In a resignation letter to Bove, Scotten said he was “entirely in agreement” with Sassoon's refusal to seek dismissal of charges that the mayor had accepted over $100,000 in illegal campaign contributions and lavish travel perks from foreign nationals looking to buy his influence while he was Brooklyn borough president campaigning to be mayor.