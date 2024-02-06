All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 10, 2025

Anita Bryant, a popular singer who became known for opposition to gay rights, dead at age 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Anita Bryant, a former Miss Oklahoma and popular singer who became known over the second half of her life for her outspoken opposition to gay rights, has died. She was 84.

AP News, Associated Press
Anita Bryant is seen at a press conference in Miami Beach, Fla., on June 8, 1977. (AP Photo/Bill Hudson, File)
Anita Bryant is seen at a press conference in Miami Beach, Fla., on June 8, 1977. (AP Photo/Bill Hudson, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Anita Bryant shakes the hand of a member of the audience at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh on May 22, 1978. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Anita Bryant shakes the hand of a member of the audience at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh on May 22, 1978. (AP Photo, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pie is thrown at Anita Bryant during a news conference on Oct. 14, 1977 in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/File)
A pie is thrown at Anita Bryant during a news conference on Oct. 14, 1977 in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Singer Anita Bryant in her home in Miami Beach, Fla., June 7, 1978. (AP Photo/Kathy A. Willens, File)
FILE - Singer Anita Bryant in her home in Miami Beach, Fla., June 7, 1978. (AP Photo/Kathy A. Willens, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Anita Bryant, a former Miss Oklahoma and popular singer who became known over the second half of her life for her outspoken opposition to gay rights, has died. She was 84.

Bryant died Dec. 16 at her home in Edmond, Oklahoma, according to a statement posted by her family to news site The Oklahoman on Thursday. The family did not list a cause of death.

Bryant was a Barnsdell native who began singing at an early age, and was just 12 when she hosted her own local television show. She was named Miss Oklahoma in 1958 and soon began a successful recording career, her hit singles including “Till There Was You,” “Paper Roses” and “My Little Corner of the World.”

By the late 1960s, she was among the entertainers joining Bob Hope on his USO tours for troops overseas, had sung at the White House and performed at the national conventions for both the Democrats and Republicans in 1968. She also became a highly visible spokesperson for various products, notably for Florida orange juice.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

But in the late 1970s, her life and career began a dramatically new path. A lifelong Christian, Bryant led a successful campaign to repeal an ordinance in Florida's Miami-Dade County that would have prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation. Supported by the Rev. Jerry Falwell among others, she continued to oppose gay rights around the country and became the object of much criticism in return.

Activists organized boycotts against products she endorsed, designed T-shirts mocking her and named a drink for her — a variation of the screwdriver that replaced orange juice with apple juice.

Her career in entertainment declined, her marriage to her first husband Bob Green broke up, and she later filed for bankruptcy.

More recently, she led Anita Bryant Ministries International. Her second husband, NASA test astronaut Charles Hobson Dry, died last year. According to her family's statement, she is survived by four children, two stepdaughters and seven grandchildren.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 10
US finds no link between 'Havana syndrome' and foreign power...
WorldJan. 10
Judge extends Megan Thee Stallion’s protection order against...
WorldJan. 10
Lamar Jackson repeats and Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson...
WorldJan. 10
New Orleans attacker fired at police before they shot and ki...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prosecutors seek 15 years in prison for former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez after bribery conviction
WorldJan. 10
Prosecutors seek 15 years in prison for former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez after bribery conviction
TikTok could be banned this month. Here's what users can do to prepare
WorldJan. 10
TikTok could be banned this month. Here's what users can do to prepare
For Elton John, 'Never Too Late' isn't just a documentary and song — it is a life mantra
WorldJan. 10
For Elton John, 'Never Too Late' isn't just a documentary and song — it is a life mantra
'Pizzagate' gunman killed by police in North Carolina after traffic stop, authorities say
WorldJan. 10
'Pizzagate' gunman killed by police in North Carolina after traffic stop, authorities say
Biden administration extends temporary status for more than 200,000 from El Salvador for 18 months
WorldJan. 10
Biden administration extends temporary status for more than 200,000 from El Salvador for 18 months
In their own words: AP photographers explain how selected images capture warming world
WorldJan. 10
In their own words: AP photographers explain how selected images capture warming world
Life of da party: Snoop Dogg to host NFL Honors, which celebrates highs of the 2024 season
WorldJan. 10
Life of da party: Snoop Dogg to host NFL Honors, which celebrates highs of the 2024 season
Wildfires latest: 10 confirmed dead as firefighters work to contain blazes in Los Angeles area
WorldJan. 10
Wildfires latest: 10 confirmed dead as firefighters work to contain blazes in Los Angeles area
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy