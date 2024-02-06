ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani veterinary surgeons found that a bacterial infection killed an elephant at a safari park in the city of Karachi earlier this month, a veterinarian with a global animal welfare organization said Wednesday.

Dr. Amir Khalil with the Vienna-based Four Paws told The Associated Press that the infection spread through 19-year-old Sonia’s body from her foot, raising concerns about how Pakistani authorities handle animals “as such infections don’t spread in one day.”

“We are very sad for Sonia,” he said, as criticism from animal lovers grew on social media about the neglect.

Four Paws said in a statement the autopsy was conducted last week and that Sonia's death was the consequence “of prolonged species-inappropriate living conditions and malnutrition ... This heartbreaking outcome underscores once again the urgent need for proper elephant management.”

There was no immediate comment from Pakistani officials, including the director of the safari park, Syed Amjad Hussain Zaidi, who had earlier said that the animal was healthy and died suddenly.

An African elephant's average lifespan is usually between 60 and 70 years in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund, and a bit shorter in captivity. Sonia, a small adult, was brought to Pakistan in 2009 with three other elephants. One of her companions, Noor Jahan, died at a Karachi zoo last year at the age of 17.