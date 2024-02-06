All sections
WorldDecember 18, 2024

Animal welfare group says bacterial infection killed Sonia the elephant in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani veterinary surgeons found that a bacterial infection killed an elephant at a safari park in the city of Karachi earlier this month, a veterinarian with a global animal welfare organization said Wednesday.

MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press
Elephants are seen at the safari park in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Elephants are seen at the safari park in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani veterinary surgeons found that a bacterial infection killed an elephant at a safari park in the city of Karachi earlier this month, a veterinarian with a global animal welfare organization said Wednesday.

Dr. Amir Khalil with the Vienna-based Four Paws told The Associated Press that the infection spread through 19-year-old Sonia’s body from her foot, raising concerns about how Pakistani authorities handle animals “as such infections don’t spread in one day.”

“We are very sad for Sonia,” he said, as criticism from animal lovers grew on social media about the neglect.

Four Paws said in a statement the autopsy was conducted last week and that Sonia's death was the consequence “of prolonged species-inappropriate living conditions and malnutrition ... This heartbreaking outcome underscores once again the urgent need for proper elephant management.”

There was no immediate comment from Pakistani officials, including the director of the safari park, Syed Amjad Hussain Zaidi, who had earlier said that the animal was healthy and died suddenly.

An African elephant's average lifespan is usually between 60 and 70 years in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund, and a bit shorter in captivity. Sonia, a small adult, was brought to Pakistan in 2009 with three other elephants. One of her companions, Noor Jahan, died at a Karachi zoo last year at the age of 17.

Sonia was recently reunited with her sister Madhubala, who was transferred from Karachi Zoological Garden last month to be with her family. Madhubala was separated from sisters Sonia and Malika about 15 years ago.

Four Paws, which made the post-mortem available on Tuesday, said the “microbiological results from Sonia’s autopsy revealed the presence of various bacteria. The source of the bacteria was an advanced abscess on Sonia’s foot which was recently discovered and treated during our stay for Madhubala’s relocation".

It also said Khalil sent a “prophylactic treatment plan" for Malika and Madhubala to authorities, urgently recommending antibiotic treatment, alongside blood tests for both elephants before and after the treatment.

Khalil said he planned to visit Pakistan in February to examine the remaining elephants but Sonia's death showed that better care was needed for the animals.

Pakistan has a troubled history with elephants in captivity.

In 2020, Kaavan, dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant” after languishing alone for years in a Pakistani zoo, was sent to a Cambodian sanctuary for the much-needed company of other elephants.

Efforts to transfer Kaavan from Pakistan were supported by singer and actor Cher, who campaigned for his rescue.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

