BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have left Romania for the U.S. after a travel ban on them was lifted, an official said Thursday.

The brothers are charged with human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

It is not clear under what conditions the Tates — who are keen supporters of President Donald Trump and boast millions of online followers — were allowed to leave Romania.

An official at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case, said the decision was at the discretion of prosecutors.