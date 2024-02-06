LONDON (AP) — A British court ruled Wednesday that police can seize more than 2 million pounds ($2.5 million) to cover years of unpaid taxes from influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan.

The Devon and Cornwall Police force went to court to claim the money, held in seven frozen bank accounts, from the Tates and a woman identified only as J.

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring ruled that financial transactions by the brothers, including transferring almost $12 million into an account in the name of J, were a “straightforward cheat” of the tax authorities.

A lawyer for the force said that the Tates were “serial” tax evaders who failed to pay any tax on 21 million pounds in revenue from their online businesses, including War Room, Hustlers’ University, Cobra Tate and OnlyFans, between 2014 and 2022.

Andrew Tate accused the government of “outright theft” for freezing his accounts and seizing “everything they could.”

“This is not justice; it’s a coordinated attack on anyone who dares to challenge the system," Tate said in a statement. “This raises serious questions about the lengths authorities will go to silence dissent.”