Explosively intensifying Hurricane Milton is the latest freaky system to come out of what veteran hurricane scientists call the weirdest storm season of their lives.

Before this Atlantic hurricane season started, forecasters said everything lined up to be a monster busy year, and it began that way when Beryl was the earliest storm to reach Category 5 on record. Then, nothing. From Aug. 20 — the traditional start of peak hurricane season — to Sept. 23 it was record quiet, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Then five hurricanes popped up between Sept. 26 and Oct. 6, more than double the old record of two. On Sunday and Monday, there were three hurricanes in October at the same time — something that never happened before — Klotzbach said. In just 46.5 hours, Hurricane Milton went from just forming as a tropical storm with 40 mph winds to a top-of-the-charts Category 5 hurricane with 160 mph winds and then it got even stronger.

“I was looking as far back as the Atlantic records go and there’s not really any good analogs for this season, just how neurotic it’s been,” Klotzbach said. “You know, obviously the season ain’t over yet. We’ll see what pops up after Milton.”

MIT meteorology professor Kerry Emanuel has been studying hurricane seasons since the 1980s and he’s never seen anything quite like this year. That includes a year when there were so many storms forecasters ran out of names and had to use the Greek alphabet.

Before hurricane season started June 1, forecasters such as Klotzbach and the federal government looked at the record hot oceans and an embryonic La Nina cooling of parts of the Pacific that brings winds and other conditions that foster hurricane formations. They made bold predictions of an extremely busy season. It was nearly unanimous.

When Beryl became a Category 5 hurricane in early July, they were looking prescient.

Then came mid August. Aug. 20 is such a milestone marking the beginning of peak hurricane season — which runs to mid October — that hurricane season forecasting pioneer Bill Gray used to ring a bell as sort of a starter's pistol. This year when a student rang the bell, the storm activity seemed to ground nearly to a halt. When computing a combination of storm strength and duration, the next month was the lowest on record, Klotzbach said.

That was strange because the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean and parts of the Atlantic were at record or near record high temperatures, acting as giant gas stations for hurricanes. But the air was also warming to an unusual degree and more than sea surface temperature. It's the difference between water and air temperatures that matter and that was just too low, Emanuel said.

Add to that a natural weather phenomenon pushed air from high up to sink down low over the Atlantic, which made it tougher for hurricanes to form, said University of Albany atmospheric scientist Kristen Corbosiero.

And dust in the African Sahara was expanding and interfering with the development of systems that could eventually become hurricanes, said Bernadette Woods Placky, chief meteorologist for Climate Matters that looks at weather events for fingerprints of human-caused climate change.

“I found it encouraging that we weren’t seeing as many hurricanes," Woods Placky said. “Even if it did bust the forecast a little bit, of course, we don’t want to see these devastating storms.”