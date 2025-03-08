NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in southern India said Saturday that they arrested two men in connection with allegations of gang rape of an Israeli and a local woman.

The Israeli and her homestay operator were stargazing along with three male travelers, an American and two Indian, in Koppal town in southern Karnataka state on Thursday night, police official Ram L. Arasiddi said.

According to an initial investigation, three men on a motorbike approached them while asking for money. Following arguments, the three men pushed the male travelers into a nearby water canal and sexually assaulted the women, Arasiddi said.

He said one of the Indian tourists drowned and his body was recovered on Saturday, adding that the American and another Indian swam to safety.

Koppal is about 350 kilometers (217 miles) from Bengaluru, India’s startup and technology powerhouse.

Arasiddi said police set up a special investigation team that arrested two out of the three suspects on Saturday. They were being investigated on suspicion of attempted murder, gang rape and robbery, he said.