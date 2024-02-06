DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli strike on a school in northern Gaza on Saturday killed at least 22 people, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Another 30 were wounded in the strike on the school in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli army said earlier Saturday it struck a Hamas' “command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served” as a school. “The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law by operating from inside civilian infrastructure,” the army added.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli army has struck a number of schools, packed with tens of thousands of Palestinians driven from their homes by Israeli offensives and evacuation orders. The military has continually accused Hamas of operating from within civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including schools and United Nations facilities.

Earlier this month, an Israeli strike hit a school in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing 14, according to Palestinian medical officials. The Israeli military said it was targeting Hamas militants planning attacks from inside the school.