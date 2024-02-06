All sections
WorldOctober 25, 2024

An Israeli airstrike on a journalist compound kills 3 TV staffers, state news says

BEIRUT (AP) — An

AP News, Associated Press
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Mansouri village, as it seen from the southern city of Tyre, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Mansouri village, as it seen from the southern city of Tyre, south Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli airstrike on a compound housing journalists in southeast Lebanon has killed three media staffers, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said Friday.

The Beirut-based pan-Arab Al-Mayadeen TV said two of its staffers were among the journalists killed early Friday. Al-Manar TV of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said its camera operator Wissam Qassim was killed in the airstrike on the Hasbaya region, that has been spared much of the fighting along the border so far.

Al-Mayadeen said camera operator Ghassan Najar and broadcast technician Mohammed Rida died.

