WorldDecember 7, 2024

An explosion destroys an apartment block in a Dutch city, killing at least 1 and injuring others

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An explosion and fire rocked a neighborhood in the Dutch city of The Hague on Saturday, killing one woman and injuring other people and destroying several apartments, according to authorities.

MOLLY QUELL, Associated Press
Firefighters stand by a building destruction at the site of an explosion which destroyed several apartments and injured multiple people, at The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
Firefighters stand by a building destruction at the site of an explosion which destroyed several apartments and injured multiple people, at The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter works at the sight of an explosion at an apartment block in The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
A firefighter works at the sight of an explosion at an apartment block in The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A search and rescue dog looks inside a broken window at the site of an explosion which destroyed several apartments and injured multiple people, at The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
A search and rescue dog looks inside a broken window at the site of an explosion which destroyed several apartments and injured multiple people, at The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A search and rescue dog walks at a site of an explosion which destroyed several apartments and injured multiple people, at The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
A search and rescue dog walks at a site of an explosion which destroyed several apartments and injured multiple people, at The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters hose down a site of an explosion which destroyed several apartments and injured multiple people, at The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
Firefighters hose down a site of an explosion which destroyed several apartments and injured multiple people, at The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters work at the sight of an explosion at an apartment block in The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
Firefighters work at the sight of an explosion at an apartment block in The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters work at the sight of an explosion at an apartment block in The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
Firefighters work at the sight of an explosion at an apartment block in The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters work at the sight of an explosion at an apartment block in The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
Firefighters work at the sight of an explosion at an apartment block in The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter works at the sight of an explosion at an apartment block in The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
A firefighter works at the sight of an explosion at an apartment block in The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter works at the sight of an explosion at an apartment block in The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
A firefighter works at the sight of an explosion at an apartment block in The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Destroyed bicycles are seen with other debris at the site of an explosion which destroyed several apartments and injured multiple people, at The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
Destroyed bicycles are seen with other debris at the site of an explosion which destroyed several apartments and injured multiple people, at The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A search and rescue dogs walks by a site of an explosion which destroyed several apartments and injured multiple people, at The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
A search and rescue dogs walks by a site of an explosion which destroyed several apartments and injured multiple people, at The Hague, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The cause of the disaster is unclear. Mayor Jan van Zanen said investigators are looking into “all possibilities.” Police said they are looking for a car seen leaving the scene in case that helps with the investigation.

Emergency authorities said four people were rescued from the rubble and taken to the hospital. The mayor said rescuers were no longer looking for survivors but for eventual bodies, but could not specify how many people might still be unaccounted for.

Residents of the northeastern neighborhood of Mariahoeve in The Hague heard a huge bang and screams before dawn. One woman told local media that she thought an earthquake had happened.

Dutch authorities deployed a specialized urban search and rescue team to the scene, with four dogs trained to find victims. The team was previously used during the devastating earthquake in Turkey in 2023.

Soon after the explosion, a line of ambulances could be seen waiting nearby in anticipation of more victims. The spokesperson for the local hospital said that they were on standby to deal with injuries.

The mayor called it “an extremely heavy day."

“I had expected a different Saturday,'' van Zanen told a news conference.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof said in a statement he was shocked by the images of the disaster. “My thoughts go out to the victims, all other people involved and the emergency services who are now working on the scene,” he said.

The Dutch royal family expressed similar sentiments. “Our thoughts are with those affected in The Hague after the explosion and fire this morning,'' including those "who are afraid of the fate of their loved ones,” King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima said in a statement.

